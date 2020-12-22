DANVILLE — At around 9:31 p.m. Monday, Danville Police responded to Family Dollar in the 1200 block of East Main Street in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.
Upon arrival officers spoke with employees who stated a man had entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the registers. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers and then left on foot and was last seen running westbound from the business.
The suspect is described as a male black wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and white shoes. No injuries were reported during the incident.
The investigation into the incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250; or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS
