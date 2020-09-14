DANVILLE — Danville Police are investigating a weekend shooting that injured two people.
About 2:42 a.m. Saturday, Danville Police responded to the OSF emergency room for a report of two victims being treated for gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victims who were identified as a 20-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his arm and a 27-year-old Chicago man with a gunshot wound to his back.
The victims stated they were walking in the area of the 300 block of Bradley Lane when someone started shooting at them from an unknown location. The victims fled the area and got a ride to the hospital for treatment.
No other injuries were reported during this incident and no suspect information is currently available.
The investigation continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.
