Danville police are searching for a 23-year-old Tilton man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot at Walmart in Danville Thursday night.
Francis M. Briscoe III was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, and may be driving a black colored 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with Illinois registration #3387590-B, according to police.
Briscoe is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’6’’ and 170 pounds.
Around 7:26 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a call in reference to a victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot at Walmart.
Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old Danville woman with one gunshot wound to her torso and one in her lower back.
The victim said she was in the parking lot when she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend, and when she tried to get in her vehicle to leave, the suspect shot her twice with a handgun and fled the scene in his pickup truck.
Police spoke with multiple witnesses on the scene at the time of the incident and identified Briscoe as the suspect.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries and has been listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Briscoe is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.
