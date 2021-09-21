DANVILLE — Danville Police responded to the area of Memorial Bridge in the 100 block of South Gilbert Street for a report of a suicidal subject on the bridge at around 3:03 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 19-year-old Catlin man who was feeling suicidal. The man had a knife to his stomach and had positioned himself on the outside ledge of the bridge and was threatening to harm himself.
Members of the Danville Police Crisis Intervention Team spoke with the man and he eventually agreed to drop the knife and walk off the bridge safely. Once off the bridge, officers worked out a safety plan and got the individual some mental health treatment at a local facility.
Memorial Bridge was shut down for approximately an hour due to this incident, before traffic was able to resume. No injuries were reported during this incident and no arrests were made.
