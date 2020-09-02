Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Tuesday, Sept. 1:
Aggravated assault in the 200 block of Grace.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at Williams and Cronkhite; a man was arrested.
Criminal trespass to property in the 1700 block of North Gilbert.
Theft or mislaid property at Cahill’s, 334 N. Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Conron.
Theft in the 700 block of Commercial.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Cedar.
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Griggs; a man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 1700 block of North Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to property at Fairchild and Gilbert; a man was arrested.
Retail theft at Kohl’s, 3707 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal trespass and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Domestic battery at 1214 Garden Drive.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of LeSeure Street.
Prowler reported in the first block of Lake Shore Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 2:
Criminal damage in the 500 block of Plum.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Bowman and Wayne
Burglary to vehicle at Holiday Inn Express, 310 Eastgate.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Ohio, Westville.
Burglary to auto in the 400 block of South Fourth Street, Hoopeston.
Criminal damage to property at Limbach Detail Shop, 819 S. Sixth Ave., Hoopeston.
Theft at Fast Lanes Pit Stop, 719 W. Elm St., Hoopeston.
Burglary in the 700 block of South Third Street, Hoopeston.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North Market Street, Hoopeston.
Criminal damage and criminal trespass in the 12900 block of South Long Road, Danville.
Violation of order of protection in the 200 block of East Walnut, Danville.
Wednesday:
Domestic battery at Dairy Barn, 103 N. North St.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m. — In the 400 block of Robinson near Ann Street involving Denise Maxwell and Kervin L. Roberts, both of Danville. Maxwell was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
Tuesday, 2:51 p.m. — In the 1200 block of East Voorhees involving Kalvonta Williams-Hunter and another driver, both of Danville. Williams-Hunter was cited for making an improper turn and no valid driver’s license.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m. — In the 1200 block of East Voorhees involving Tristen A. Johnson of Catlin and Michelle L. Garrison of Danville. Johnson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Tuesday, 5:17 p.m. — Henning Road near County Road 2300 North involving Brianna L. Taylor-Burch of Urbana. She was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Tuesday, 9:11 p.m. — At Woodbury and North Vermilion streets involving Gregrance Rigsby and Andrea Carter, both of Danville. Rigsby was cited for failure to yield.
