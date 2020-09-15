Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Monday, Sept. 14:
Burglary in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Battery at Dollar Tree, 22 West Newell Road.
Burglary in the unit block of Illinois.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 700 block of Robinson Street.
Theft in the 300 block of Robinson Street.
Two burglaries in the 200 block of East Raymond Street.
Theft in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Criminal trespassing, obstructing a peace office and unlawful use of a weapon at Express Packing Service, 509 N. Vermilion St.
Fraud at Iroquois Federal Bank, 619 N. Gilbert St.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Domestic battery on the 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 15:
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Warrington Avenue.
Vermilion County
Monday, Sept. 14:
Hit-and-run accident at Hoopeston Carle Hospital, 701 E. Orange St.
Theft in the 12100 block of US Route 150, Oakwood.
Theft in the 4000 block of County Road 2350 N, Fithian.
Tuesday, Sept. 15:
Driving under the influence, threatening a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage at County Roads 600 E and 370 N, Sidell.
Possession of a controlled substance at Mach 1, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Friday, Sept. 11, 1:44 p.m. — In the unit block of South Gilbert Street involving Patricia A. Rhoades of Danville and Lisa M. Miller of Tilton. Rhoades was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Saturday, Sept. 12, 1:36 p.m. — At East Voorhees Street and Fowler Avenue involving Caesha D. Suggs and Denendra R. Denson, both of Danville. Suggs was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Saturday, Sept. 12, 10:30 p.m. — At Greenwood Cemetery Road and 14th Street involving Charles R. Landers of Danville. He was ticketed for failure to give information after striking a fence.
Sunday, Sept. 13, 2:47 p.m. — At North Bowman Avenue and Myers Street involving Ty A. Orvis of Danville and Alexis M. Dodson of Oakwood. Orvis was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
