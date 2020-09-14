Incidents reported to police include:
Tuesday, Sept. 8:
Deceptive practice in the 300 block of East Fairchild Street.
Friday, Sept. 11:
Theft in the 1100 block of Holiday Drive.
Theft in the unit block of North Gilbert Street.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 600 block of North Beard Street.
Burglary in the 300 block of Robinson Street.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of Sheridan Street.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of North Franklin Street.
Theft in the 900 block of Myers Street.
Fraud in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 12:
Unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis at East Main and North Hazel streets.
Domestic battery, criminal damage in the 400 block of Sidell Stret.
Aggravated battery with a firearm at North Jackson and Cherry streets.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of North Hazel Street.
Residential burglary in the 600 block of Sidell Street.
Assault and retail theft in the unit block of North Gilbert Street.
Bismarck male arrested for battery, criminal trespassing the 700 block of Harmon Street.
Domestic battery, criminal damage in the 100 block of Edwards Street.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of Sherman Street.
Burglary at Logan Appliance, 801 W. Williams St.
Burglary in the 700 block of Harmon Street.
Sunday, Sept. 13:
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Warrington Avenue.
Female arrested for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Battery in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Theft in the 1000 block of Baldwin Street.
Theft in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
Danville male arrested for retail theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
Mob action, battery the 100 block of Cronkhite Street.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Westville male arrested for possession of methamphetamine in the 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
Possession of methamphetamine in the 100 block of National Avenue.
Prowler in the 800 block of John Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at East Main and State streets.
Domestic dispute in the 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
Monday, Sept. 14:
Danville male arrested for domestic battery in the unit block of North State Street.
Friday, Sept. 11:
Criminal damage off 3470 North Road, Rossville.
Domestic disturbance in the 200 block of East Second Avenue, Rankin.
Saturday, Sept. 12:
Battery in the 300 block of McKibben Street, Rossville.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Wabash Avenue, Catlin.
Aggravated battery in the 100 block of Bluff Street, Potomac.
Sunday, Sept 13:
Theft of a sign in the 800 block of East McNeil Avenue, Hoopeston.
Retail theft at Love’s Travel Stop, 17919 Newtown Road, Oakwood.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Thursday, Sept. 10, 10:21 a.m. — In the 100 block of North Vermilion Street involving Aly U. Black of Danville and an unoccupied, parked vehicle. She was ticketed for improper lane usage and improper use of electronic communication device.
Thursday, Sept. 10, 1:31 p.m. — At Bowman and Winter avenues involving Junie M. Crippin and Monika R. Hickman, both of Danville. Crippin was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left.
Thursday, Sept. 10, 3:25 p.m. — In the 800 block of East Main Street involving Michael L. Jones of Urbana. He was ticketed for improper lane usage, driving while license expired, possession of drug paraphernalia and uninsured vehicle.
Thursday, Sept. 10, 4:04 p.m. — At South Bowman Avenue and South Street involving Shabrionna D. Eaton and Brian A. Winkle, both of Danville. Eaton was ticketed for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 11, 2:21 a.m. — Georgetown Road and Juliana Street involving Troy A. Knight of Potomac. He was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 11, 1:44 p.m. — In the unit block of South Gilbert Street involving Patricia A. Rhoades of Danville and Lisa M. Miller of Tilton. Rhoades was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Saturday, Sept. 12, 1:36 p.m. — At East Voorhees Street and Fowler Avenue involving Caesha D. Suggs and Denendra R. Denson, both of Danville. Suggs was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Saturday, Sept. 12, 10:30 p.m. — At Greenwood Cemetery Road and 14th Street involving Charles R. Landers of Danville. He was ticketed for failure to give information after striking a fence.
Sunday, Sept. 13, 2:47 p.m. — At North Bowman Avenue and Myers Street involving Ty A. Orvis of Danville and Alexis M. Dodson of Oakwood. Orvis was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
