Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Friday:
Retail theft at Citi Trends, 2917 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Retail theft at Wall-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Theft at Taco Bell, 2713 N. Vermilion St.
Identity theft in the 100 block of Rhea Street.
Theft in the 1300 block of East Fairchild Street.
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the unit block of South Griffin Street.
Burglary in the 400 block of Ashland Street.
Criminal damage off 2050 North Road.
ID theft in the unit block of Corrine Street.
Saturday:
Criminal damage in the unit block of Indiana Street.
Residential burglary in the 400 block of Montclaire Street.
Sunday:
Theft in the 200 block of Prospect Place.
Theft in the 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Burglary in the 500 block of North Crawford Street.
Monday:
Criminal damage in the unit block of Tennessee Street.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm at East Williams Street/North Street Street.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 1427 N. Bowman Ave.
Burglary to a vehicle at Towneplace Suites, 330 Eastgate Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Friday:
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of North 10th Avenue, Hoopeston.
Oakwood female arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of North Oakwood Street, Oakwood.
Burglary in the 200 block of North State Street, Westville.
Identity theft in the 200 block of Victor Street, Westville.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 300 block of South State Street, Westville.
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of East Court Street, Fairmount.
Theft in the 600 block of Ferndale Avenue, Tilton.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Nov. 11, 7:44 a.m. — At West Main/Route 150 and Avenue G involving Susanna J. Lee and Alexandra G. Estes both of Danville. Lee was cited for failure to yield, merging traffic.
Nov 11, 1:15 p.m. — At Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane involving Sheila M. Hall and Petro P. Poulos, both of Danville. Hall was cited for improper lane usage, no valid license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Nov. 11, 1:22 p.m. — At Columbia and Franklin streets involving Kelli J. Colleen and Rose M. Eaton, both of Danville. Colleen was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
Nov. 11, 5:23 p.m. — In the 1600 block of North Gilbert Street involving Edith A. English of Georgetown. English was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Nov. 11, 6:13 p.m. — In the 2700 block of North Vermilion Street involving Jamyah L. Forman of Danville and Kimberly A. Rose of Georgetown. Forman was cited for failure to yield at a private road or drive.
Nov. 12, 7:49 a.m. — At North Vermilion Street and Shady Lane involving Alexander J. David-Wolf of Danville and Grace E. Krelich of Westville. David-Wolf was cited for failure to yield while turning left and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Nov. 12, 3:05 p.m. — In the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street involving Maricella Juarez and William H. Meeker, both of Danville. Juarez was cited for failure to yield while turning left.
Nov. 13, 1:04 p.m. — In the 100 block of North Vermilion Street involving Brittany D. Wright and Cynthia G. Stevenson, both of Danville. Wright was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.