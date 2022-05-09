Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, May 6:

7:57 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.

10:39 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:27 p.m., theft, 1800 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:04 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Fairchild Streets.

4:41 p.m., property damage accident, East Fairchild and Bahls Streets.

5:45 p.m., violation of order of protection, criminal damage, Gilbert and Williams Streets.

5:45 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

7:53 p.m., hit and run accident, North Gilbert Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

7:55 p.m., harassment, aggravated assault in Hoopeston, 800 block of East Young Drive.

Saturday, May 7:

1:41 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.

4:51 a.m., theft of firearm, 12000 block of Hawbuck Road.

7:09 a.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.

10:03 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.

10:22 a.m., theft, 700 block of Sherman Street.

12:04 p.m., burglary, criminal damage, 15000 block of Long Road.

12:48 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

1:49 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 800 block of North Kimball Street.

2:05 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:21 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

4:45 p.m., aggravated assault, South Henning Road.

4:45 p.m., burglary, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.

5:54 p.m., criminal trespassing in Catlin, 15000 block of McGee Street.

6:08 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and U.S. 150.

6:18 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Ohio Avenue.

6:24 p.m., criminal damage to property in Tilton, 200 block of East Fifth Street.

6:37 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Pries Street.

7:44 p.m., personal injury accident in Hoopeston, Illinois 1 and 4000 North Road.

7:44 p.m., theft, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

8:21 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:33 p.m., shots fired, North Gilbert Street.

9:02 p.m., criminal trespassing, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:20 p.m., burglary, 600 block of Commercial Street.

9:33 p.m., aggravated assault, 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue.

10:33 p.m., personal injury accident, 400 block of West Main Street.

Sunday, May 8:

12:36 a.m., shots fired, Garden Drive.

12:39 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, wanted on a warrant, North Bowman Avenue and East Fairchild Street.

1:02 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Grant Street.

1:59 a.m., criminal damage, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:25 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

12:47 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on warrants, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

12:53 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Robinson Street.

2:10 p.m., theft, battery, Vance Lane.

3:03 p.m., theft from motor vehicle, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.

3:04 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 5700 block of East 1450 North Road.

3:17 p.m., criminal trespassing, 300 block of Western Avenue.

4:44 p.m., burglary, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

4:55 p.m., domestic battery, Redden Court and Clyman Lane.

8:04 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 700 block of Robinson Street.

8:12 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 100 block of North Scott Street.

8:16 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1000 block of Grove Street.

8:30 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, leaving accident scene, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

Monday, May 9:

2:38 a.m., domestic battery, South Griffin Street.

