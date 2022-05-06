Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, May 4:
2:22 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, North 840 East Road and East 3100 North Road.
2:51 a.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, Illinois 1 and East 3797 North Road.
6:45 a.m., property damage accident, 2400 block of East Road.
8:11 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:59 a.m., theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
1:30 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 900 block of Martin Street.
2:12 p.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Anderson Street.
2:15 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 200 block of West First Street.
3:27 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and East 470 North Road.
3:35 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:57 p.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees Street and North Kimball Street.
4:01 p.m., theft, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:13 p.m., 800 block of Grant Street.
5:09 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of East Voorhees Street.
5:26 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
5:50 p.m., aggravated assault, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
6:46 p.m., residential burglary, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
7:48 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
7:55 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
8:23 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
9:23 p.m., aggravated battery, 1600 block of Oak Street.
9:23 p.m., personal injury accident, 1600 block of Oak Street.
9:27 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Thursday, May 5:
2:23 a.m., leaving scene of an accident in Potomac, North 840 East Road and East 3100 North Road.
3:00 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Clements Avenue.
8:56 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown.
9:54 a.m., retail theft in Oakwood, 400 block of North Oakwood Street.
10:38 a.m., theft, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
12:31 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
12:47 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
1:46 p.m., theft, East South Street.
2:13 p.m., theft in Tilton, 2000 block of Liberty Street.
3:45 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Main Street.
5:45 p.m., criminal damage to property, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
6:33 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Walnut and Woodbury Streets.
7:26 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:37 p.m., battery in Rossville, West Stufflebeam Drive.
10:53 p.m., criminal damage, 2200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Friday, May 6:
12:40 a.m., criminal trespassing, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
12:52 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue.
1:07 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.
2:10 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
4:44 a.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
