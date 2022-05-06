Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, May 4:

2:22 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, North 840 East Road and East 3100 North Road.

2:51 a.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, Illinois 1 and East 3797 North Road.

6:45 a.m., property damage accident, 2400 block of East Road.

8:11 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:59 a.m., theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.

1:30 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 900 block of Martin Street.

2:12 p.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Anderson Street.

2:15 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 200 block of West First Street.

3:27 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and East 470 North Road.

3:35 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:57 p.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees Street and North Kimball Street.

4:01 p.m., theft, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:13 p.m., 800 block of Grant Street.

5:09 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of East Voorhees Street.

5:26 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.

5:50 p.m., aggravated assault, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

6:46 p.m., residential burglary, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

7:48 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

7:55 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.

8:23 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

9:23 p.m., aggravated battery, 1600 block of Oak Street.

9:23 p.m., personal injury accident, 1600 block of Oak Street.

9:27 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

Thursday, May 5:

2:23 a.m., leaving scene of an accident in Potomac, North 840 East Road and East 3100 North Road.

3:00 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Clements Avenue.

8:56 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown.

9:54 a.m., retail theft in Oakwood, 400 block of North Oakwood Street.

10:38 a.m., theft, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

12:31 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

12:47 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

1:46 p.m., theft, East South Street.

2:13 p.m., theft in Tilton, 2000 block of Liberty Street.

3:45 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Main Street.

5:45 p.m., criminal damage to property, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

6:33 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Walnut and Woodbury Streets.

7:26 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:37 p.m., battery in Rossville, West Stufflebeam Drive.

10:53 p.m., criminal damage, 2200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Friday, May 6:

12:40 a.m., criminal trespassing, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

12:52 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

1:07 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.

2:10 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

4:44 a.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

