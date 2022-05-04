Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, May 2:
7:20 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
10:46 a.m., property damage accident, Harmon and Williams Streets.
11:09 a.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of East Fairchild Street.
12:14 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Edwards Street.
12:48 p.m., aggravated assault, battery at an undisclosed location.
2:17 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:03 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 200 block of Bowman Avenue.
4:31 p.m., property damage accident in Sidell, Gray and Dickson Streets.
5:02 p.m., assault, 700 block of East Main Street.
5:42 p.m., theft in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.
7:24 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Williams Street.
7:33 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:58 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Walnut Street.
8:43 p.m., theft, East South Street.
9:03 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:13 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:29 p.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.
9:47 p.m., battery, 900 block of Redden Court.
9:51 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
10:28 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of North Griffin Street.
Tuesday, May 3:
9:02 a.m. burglary, criminal damage in Tilton, 1800 block of Carlson Lane.
11:37 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of West Columbia Street.
12:13 p.m., theft in Potomac, 28000 block of North 990 East Road.
12:45 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
1:01 p.m., aggravated battery, 600 block of Warrington Avenue.
3:55 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
4:33 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
5:35 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Arlington Drive.
5:42 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:01 p.m., battery, 100 block of East Ninth Street.
7:28 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and South Henning Road.
8:37 p.m., domestic battery, medical assistance involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Wednesday, May 4:
12:18 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Sherman Street.
4:00 a.m., criminal damage to vehicle, South Griffin Street.
