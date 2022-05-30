Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, May 27:

3:36 a.m., aggravated battery, South Street.

7:39 a.m., battery, resisting police officer, Columbus Street.

8:41 a.m., elder abuse, 300 block of North Franklin Street.

9:25 a.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.

10:16 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Shady Lane.

12:19 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, 1400 block of East Main Street.

1:07 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:37 p.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.

1:44 p.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 18000 block of East 1200 North Road.

2:40 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

2:43 p.m., theft, Illinois Street.

2:51 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, Williams and Jackson Streets.

3:25 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane.

3:41 p.m., property damage accident, East Fairchild Street and North Bowman Avenue.

4:29 p.m., domestic battery, South Alexander Street.

4:32 p.m., theft, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:45 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1200 block of South State Street.

5:35 p.m., theft, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.

7:00 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:34 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1100 block of Harmon Street.

Saturday, May 28:

12:23 a.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.

2:34 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while license suspended, Bremer Avenue and Main Street.

7:12 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, Danville Street.

9:26 a.m., theft, 800 block of Harmon Street.

12:21 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:12 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:00 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:25 p.m., property damage accident, Bismark Street.

4:25 p.m., aggravated battery, Bismark Street.

4:48 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

4:56 p.m., retail theft in Rossville, 100 block of South Chicago Street.

5:45 p.m., burglary, 1100 block of Meadow Street.

6:13 p.m., criminal damage, 2100 block of Alpha Drive.

6:36 p.m., mob action, aggravated battery with a firearm, 1800 block of Griggs Street.

7:45 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:15 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Oak Street.

Sunday, May 29:

12:04 a.m., criminal damage in Bismarck, 27000 block of North 1700 East Road.

1:21 a.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, 27000 block of North 1700 East Road.

1:31 a.m., domestic battery, violating order of protection in Rankin, 100 block of North Dixon Street.

1:54 a.m., property damage accident, Lake Shore Drive.

1:57 a.m., property damage accident, Lake Shore Drive.

2:23 a.m., aggravated assault in Westville, 1700 block of South State Street.

5:46 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

6:45 a.m. aggravated battery of police officer, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

8:10 a.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

8:23 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:50 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm in Bismarck, 16000 block of East 2750 North Road.

10:20 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.

10:50 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Grant Street.

12:50 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 2000 block of Liberty Street.

1:22 p.m., criminal damage to property, 3000 block of North Bowman Avenue.

1:50 p.m., criminal trespass in Bismarck, 27000 block of North 1700 East Road.

3:36 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

4:19 p.m., criminal damage to property, 300 block of Commercial Street.

4:40 p.m., battery, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.

5:11 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

5:36 p.m., aggravated battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

8:30 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing, Woodlawn Avenue.

9:09 p.m., aggravated arson, 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.

9:34 p.m., property damage accident in Indianola, 370 North Road and 100 East Road.

10:49 p.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

11:05 p.m., retail theft in Ridge Farm, 500 block of North State Street.

11:58 p.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of East Main Street.

Monday, May 30:

1:09 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

2:19 a.m., battery, 700 block of Oak Street.

