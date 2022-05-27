Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, May 25:
7:06 a.m., criminal damage to property, 1200 block of East Williams Street.
9:15 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:47 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and East 14th Street.
11:21 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
11:32 a.m., theft, Poland Road.
12:24 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage, resisting arrest at an undisclosed location.
1:00 p.m., theft in Potomac, 2800 block of West Potomac Collison Road.
1:05 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
2:25 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
2:48 p.m., theft, 300 block of Robinson Street.
3:01 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of Rockway Place.
5:53 p.m., obstruction, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, 1100 block of East Williams Street.
7:09 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road.
9:11 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Walnut and Clay Streets.
9:02 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Highland Park Road.
Thursday, May 26:
12:25 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
12:28 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm in Tilton, Coachlight Drive.
7:40 a.m., property damage accident, Avenue B and West Main Street.
1:24 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:40 a.m., mob action, domestic battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.
3:18 p.m., theft, 700 block of Sherman Street.
3:45 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of West Harrison Street.
3:48 p.m., property damage accident, Southgate Drive and Georgetown Road.
4:04 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Beard Street.
5:42 p.m., criminal damage to property, 100 block of North Street.
6:26 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:45 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Lynch Road.
8:34 p.m., battery in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.
8:42 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
9:13 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 1800 block of East Main Street.
Friday, May 27:
12:31 a.m., battery, theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
3:23 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 500 block of East Honeywell Avenue.
3:29 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of Highland Park Road.
