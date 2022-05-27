Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, May 25:

7:06 a.m., criminal damage to property, 1200 block of East Williams Street.

9:15 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:47 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and East 14th Street.

11:21 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

11:32 a.m., theft, Poland Road.

12:24 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage, resisting arrest at an undisclosed location.

1:00 p.m., theft in Potomac, 2800 block of West Potomac Collison Road.

1:05 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

2:25 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

2:48 p.m., theft, 300 block of Robinson Street.

3:01 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of Rockway Place.

5:53 p.m., obstruction, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, 1100 block of East Williams Street.

7:09 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road.

9:11 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Walnut and Clay Streets.

9:02 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Highland Park Road.

Thursday, May 26:

12:25 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

12:28 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm in Tilton, Coachlight Drive.

7:40 a.m., property damage accident, Avenue B and West Main Street.

1:24 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:40 a.m., mob action, domestic battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.

3:18 p.m., theft, 700 block of Sherman Street.

3:45 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of West Harrison Street.

3:48 p.m., property damage accident, Southgate Drive and Georgetown Road.

4:04 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Beard Street.

5:42 p.m., criminal damage to property, 100 block of North Street.

6:26 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:45 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Lynch Road.

8:34 p.m., battery in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.

8:42 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

9:13 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 1800 block of East Main Street.

Friday, May 27:

12:31 a.m., battery, theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.

3:23 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 500 block of East Honeywell Avenue.

3:29 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of Highland Park Road.

Trending Video

Recommended for you