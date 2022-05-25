Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, May 23:
10:20 a.m., theft, Columbus Street.
10:22 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
11:15 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 19000 block of Kemper Lane.
11:33 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Section Street.
12:06 p.m., battery, 400 block of Brewer Road.
12:45 p.m., two reports of criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
1:00 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 1500 block of North Main Street.
1:05 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Eastgate Drive.
1:26 p.m., theft, 600 block of Commercial Street.
1:49 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
2:34 p.m., theft, 500 block of Highland Park Road.
2:37 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:37 p.m., battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:54 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Williams Streets.
3:01 p.m., property damage accident, Robinson Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
3:09 p.m., criminal trespass, East Fifth Street.
4:26 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
4:43 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
5:00 p.m., burglary, 1400 block of Lape Street.
5:10 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.
5:17 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:50 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
6:20 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
7:19 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
7:24 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
7:52 p.m., theft, 800 block of Wayne Street.
8:01 p.m., home invasion, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:27 p.m., criminal trespass, 1300 block of East English Street.
8:28 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm at an undisclosed location.
Tuesday, May 24:
5:58 a.m., property damage accident, Denmark Road and Short Road.
7:47 a.m., property damage accident, English and Jackson Streets.
8:09 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:24 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, South Street.
10:14 a.m., battery, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
10:21 a.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
11:01 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2000 block of King Street.
12:24 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Kingdom Drive.
1:13 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
1:30 p.m., theft, 20000 block of East 250 North Road.
1:55 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
3:32 p.m., burglary, 1300 block of Second Avenue.
3:38 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, California Avenue and Williams Street.
4:17 p.m., theft of motor vehicle in Rankin, 2200 block of Illinois 9.
4:31 p.m., residential burglary from motor vehicle, Lake Street.
4:45 p.m., criminal trespass in Oakwood, 600 block of Lucas Lane.
4:55 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
4:58 p.m., battery in Tilton, Hobbs Street.
5:40 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Logan Avenue.
5:41 p.m., property damage accident, 16000 block of Grape Creek Road.
6:02 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 10000 block of Illinois 1.
7:53 p.m., theft, 200 block of East Hegeler Lane.
8:14 p.m., aggravated assault, 1900 block of Westview Avenue.
9:00 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
9:48 p.m., criminal trespass, violation of order of protection at an undisclosed location.
10:11 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Bowman Avenue and East Fairchild Street.
10:46 p.m., aggravated battery, Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
10:56 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 6700 block of East 1700 North Road.
Wednesday, May 25:
5:05 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:15 a.m., aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon, 400 block of North Jackson Street.
4:56 a.m., burglary, 400 block of Anderson.
