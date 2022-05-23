Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, May 20:

12:57 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Sunday, May 22:

10:12 a.m., burglary in Rossville, 600 block of South Chicago Street.

12:11 p.m., personal injury accident in Hoopeston, 1300 block of West Orange Street.

12:21 p.m., criminal damage to property in Hoopeston, 38000 block of Illinois 1.

12:48 p.m., burglary, criminal damage, 400 block of Elm Street.

1:09 p.m. property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Voorhees Streets.

1:49 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Atwood and Meyers Streets.

3:59 p.m., domestic battery, resisting, Columbus Street.

4:03 p.m., criminal damage to property, 21000 block of North 1400 East Road.

6:30 p.m., theft in Hoopeston, 100 block of East Main Street.

6:44 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

6:58 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Cunningham Avenue.

7:10 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue.

8:57 p.m., domestic battery, 17000 block of Pumpkin Court.

9:54 p.m., battery, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.

Monday, May 23:

12:01 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Robinson Street.

1:08 a.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

