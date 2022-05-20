Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, May 18:
7:32 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of West Voorhees Street.
8:14 a.m., criminal damage, West Fourth Street.
8:45 a.m., theft in Potomac, 3300 North Road.
10:18 a.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:50 a.m., personal injury, Griffin and Main Streets.
12:03 p.m., property damage accident, Griffin and Williams Streets.
12:27 p.m., burglary, North Vermilion Street.
1:00 p.m., burglary, theft, 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
2:27 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Main Streets.
5:12 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of East Main Street.
6:16 p.m., armed robbery, 200 block of West Fairchild Street.
6:33 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:15 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Moore Street.
7:55 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
8:22 p.m., domestic battery, Julianna Drive.
8:25 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 100 block of Dolbee Drive.
8:29 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
9:27 p.m., theft, 400 block of Outten Drive.
11:56 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 100 block of North Scott Street.
Thursday, May 19:
10:00 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Collett Street.
12:00 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:22 p.m., theft, 200 block of South State Street.
1:48 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:50 p.m., criminal damage to vehicle, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:04 p.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.
3:01 p.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage in Oakwood, 7200 block of East 1500 North Road.
3:13 p.m., domestic battery, Norman Street and Bowman Avenue.
3:13 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:35 p.m., criminal trespass, East Harrison Street.
4:53 p.m., theft, 600 block of Grant Street.
4:55 p.m., theft of firearm, 200 block of Victory Street.
5:30 p.m., aggravated assault, criminal damage in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
5:45 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Griggs Street.
6:30 p.m., criminal trespass, no valid driver’s license, domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, East Fairchild and North Vermilion Streets.
6:50 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of Highland Park Road.
7:49 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
8:01 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:31 p.m., North Henning Road and East 2000 North Road.
8:39 p.m., theft, 2000 block of East Main Street.
5:03 p.m., theft, 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
7:35 p.m., theft, use of another’s credit card, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
10:17 p.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of South Griffin Street.
10:19 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
Friday, May 20:
4:28 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
