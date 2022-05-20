Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, May 18:

7:32 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of West Voorhees Street.

8:14 a.m., criminal damage, West Fourth Street.

8:45 a.m., theft in Potomac, 3300 North Road.

10:18 a.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:50 a.m., personal injury, Griffin and Main Streets.

12:03 p.m., property damage accident, Griffin and Williams Streets.

12:27 p.m., burglary, North Vermilion Street.

1:00 p.m., burglary, theft, 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.

2:27 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Main Streets.

5:12 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of East Main Street.

6:16 p.m., armed robbery, 200 block of West Fairchild Street.

6:33 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:15 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Moore Street.

7:55 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.

8:22 p.m., domestic battery, Julianna Drive.

8:25 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 100 block of Dolbee Drive.

8:29 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 10000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.

9:27 p.m., theft, 400 block of Outten Drive.

11:56 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 100 block of North Scott Street.

Thursday, May 19:

10:00 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Collett Street.

12:00 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:22 p.m., theft, 200 block of South State Street.

1:48 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:50 p.m., criminal damage to vehicle, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:04 p.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.

3:01 p.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage in Oakwood, 7200 block of East 1500 North Road.

3:13 p.m., domestic battery, Norman Street and Bowman Avenue.

3:13 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:35 p.m., criminal trespass, East Harrison Street.

4:53 p.m., theft, 600 block of Grant Street.

4:55 p.m., theft of firearm, 200 block of Victory Street.

5:30 p.m., aggravated assault, criminal damage in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.

5:45 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Griggs Street.

6:30 p.m., criminal trespass, no valid driver’s license, domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, East Fairchild and North Vermilion Streets.

6:50 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of Highland Park Road.

7:49 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

8:01 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:31 p.m., North Henning Road and East 2000 North Road.

8:39 p.m., theft, 2000 block of East Main Street.

5:03 p.m., theft, 1700 block of Crestview Drive.

7:35 p.m., theft, use of another’s credit card, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

10:17 p.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of South Griffin Street.

10:19 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.

Friday, May 20:

4:28 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

