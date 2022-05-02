Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Thursday, April 28:
6:40 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and Old Dam Road.
7:50 a.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
8:09 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of South Gilbert Street.
8:17 a.m., burglary, 300 block of Robinson Street.
9:15 a.m., stolen vehicle, criminal damage, 100 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:23 a.m., mob action, battery at an undisclosed location.
11:07 a.m., criminal damage to property, 200 block of North Gilbert Street.
12:26 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of Harmon Street.
1:16 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.
2:38 p.m., retail theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:01 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and West Main Street.
4:42 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Clarence Street.
4:58 p.m., criminal trespassing involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:15 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage to state property, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
5:24 p.m., shots fired, Griggs Court.
Friday, April 29:
2:43 a.m., criminal trespassing, 13000 block of North 1775 East Road.
2:53 a.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees and North Griffin Streets.
3:41 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
4:12 a.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and North Gilbert Streets.
4:31 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, North Main and West 16th Streets.
7:40 a.m., criminal trespassing, South Street.
9:53 a.m., property damage accident, Madison and Gilbert Streets.
9:58 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
10:05 a.m., theft, 13000 block of Grape Creek Road.
10:11 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block of Pries Street.
10:30 a.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:24 a.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
2:32 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 400 block of North Jackson Street.
3:58 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:51 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:09 p.m., theft, 700 block of West Columbia Street.
5:34 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, Gilbert Street ramp and I-74.
6:20 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:52 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
7:24 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:26 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.
11:38 p.m., possession of explosives, unlawful use, North Road and 1700 East Road.
Saturday, April 30:
1:47 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:04 a.m., battery, disorderly conduct, Williams and Collett Streets.
10:25 a.m., burglary, 800 block of East Main Street.
10:34 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Hazel Streets.
10:49 a.m., theft, criminal trespass in Westville, 500 block of Illinois Street.
12:51 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
2:17 p.m., property damage accident, North Henning Road and East 2400 North Road.
5:05 p.m., aggravated assault, 900 block of May Street.
5:46 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Sherman Street.
8:50 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:46 p.m., battery, East Harrison Street.
10:53 p.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, May 1:
12:45 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:57 a.m., criminal trespass in Oakwood, Patty Drive.
5:03 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:18 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of Holiday Drive.
8:19 a.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of South State Street.
10:24 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Park Street.
10:39 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 400 block of Jules Street.
11:18 a.m., theft, 400 block of Chandler Street.
2:45 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
5:19 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
5:58 p.m., criminal damage to property, 300 block of Grant Street.
6:43 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 200 block of East 14th Street.
9:03 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
Monday, May 2:
6:02 a.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.
