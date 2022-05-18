Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, May 13:
8:23 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Monday, May 16:
8:37 a.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Redden Court.
8:48 a.m., criminal trespass, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:25 a.m., theft in Rankin, East 3450 North Road.
10:05 a.m., theft, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:56 a.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.
11:11 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:17 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 200 block of North Paris Street.
12:18 p.m., theft in Tilton, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.
12:38 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Norman Street.
2:38 p.m., theft, 500 block of Harvey Street.
4:59 p.m., property damage accident, Walnut and Second Streets.
6:54 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
7:53 p.m., domestic battery in Fithian, 13000 block of North 130 East Road.
8:11 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
8:25 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Bluff Streets.
8:41 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, East 2400 North Road and North 1930 East Road.
9:04 p.m., residential burglary, 600 block of Harvey Street.
11:57 p.m., property damage accident, Griffin Street.
Tuesday, May 17:
2:18 a.m., theft, burglary, 700 block of East Main Street.
11:20 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:29 p.m., theft in Potomac, 750 East Road.
1:39 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:55 p.m., theft, 27000 block of Illinois 1.
3:19 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and English Street.
3:29 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Kansas Street.
3:41 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Fairchild Streets.
4:44 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Franklin Street.
5:08 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:58 p.m., burglary to vehicle, criminal damage in Tilton, 200 block of South H Street.
6:25 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:45 p.m., predatory criminal sexual assault of a child at an undisclosed location.
6:54 p.m., personal injury accident, North Gilbert and West Harrison Streets.
6:57 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ross Lane.
7:46 p.m., battery, 700 block of Sheridan Street.
8:33 p.m., criminal damage, aggravated assault with a firearm in Tilton, 200 block of East 14th Street.
9:05 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
9:13 p.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, 24000 block of North 1800 East Road.
9:14 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.