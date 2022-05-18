Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, May 13:

8:23 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Monday, May 16:

8:37 a.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Redden Court.

8:48 a.m., criminal trespass, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:25 a.m., theft in Rankin, East 3450 North Road.

10:05 a.m., theft, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:56 a.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.

11:11 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:17 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 200 block of North Paris Street.

12:18 p.m., theft in Tilton, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.

12:38 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Norman Street.

2:38 p.m., theft, 500 block of Harvey Street.

4:59 p.m., property damage accident, Walnut and Second Streets.

6:54 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.

7:53 p.m., domestic battery in Fithian, 13000 block of North 130 East Road.

8:11 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1000 block of Hillside Drive.

8:25 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Bluff Streets.

8:41 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, East 2400 North Road and North 1930 East Road.

9:04 p.m., residential burglary, 600 block of Harvey Street.

11:57 p.m., property damage accident, Griffin Street.

Tuesday, May 17:

2:18 a.m., theft, burglary, 700 block of East Main Street.

11:20 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:29 p.m., theft in Potomac, 750 East Road.

1:39 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:55 p.m., theft, 27000 block of Illinois 1.

3:19 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and English Street.

3:29 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Kansas Street.

3:41 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Fairchild Streets.

4:44 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Franklin Street.

5:08 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:58 p.m., burglary to vehicle, criminal damage in Tilton, 200 block of South H Street.

6:25 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:45 p.m., predatory criminal sexual assault of a child at an undisclosed location.

6:54 p.m., personal injury accident, North Gilbert and West Harrison Streets.

6:57 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ross Lane.

7:46 p.m., battery, 700 block of Sheridan Street.

8:33 p.m., criminal damage, aggravated assault with a firearm in Tilton, 200 block of East 14th Street.

9:05 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

9:13 p.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, 24000 block of North 1800 East Road.

9:14 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you