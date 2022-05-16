Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, May 13:
12:34 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.
7:32 a.m., theft, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:47 a.m., theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
7:52 a.m., burglary, West North Street.
10:15 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Park Streets.
10:16 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, Jackson and Main Streets.
11:22 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 1000 block of moore Street.
12:08 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.
12:30 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:32 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
1:34 p.m., theft, 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
1:39 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:07 p.m., retail theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:58 p.m., property damage accident, Spelter Avenue and Georgetown Road.
3:39 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:02 p.m., theft of motor vehicle in Catlin, Catlin Indianola Road and East 1200 North Road.
4:11 p.m., aggravated assault, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.
4:52 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, North Oakwood Street and East 1760 North Road.
5:06 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
5:16 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:27 p.m., theft, Lenover Avenue.
5:31 p.m., theft in Rossville, 300 block of McKibben Street.
6:02 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
7:07 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 14th Street.
8:07 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:21 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
10:33 p.m., retail theft, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:05 p.m., shots fired, Holiday Drive and Crestview Drive.
Saturday, May 14:
3:45 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of North Harrison Street.
7:02 a.m., theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:38 a.m., burglary, 600 block of North Griffin Street.
9:30 a.m., property damage accident, Winter and Jackson Streets.
9:54 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, 800 block of Commercial Street.
10:21 a.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Ellsworth Street.
11:03 a.m., criminal trespass, North Logan Avenue.
11:42 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
1:29 p.m., theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:03 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Lyons Road and 1380 East Road.
2:32 p.m., criminal trespass, possession of meth, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
2:49 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, East Commercial Street and South Paris Street.
4:10 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, East Fleming Street and North Sandusky Street.
4:55 p.m., mob action at an undisclosed location.
6:37 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Chandler Street.
7:15 p.m., domestic battery, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
8:40 p.m., personal injury accident in Potomac, 31000 block of North 990 East Road.
10:51 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and North Vermilion Street.
11:08 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, May 15:
12:22 a.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
3:09 a.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.
3:44 a.m., domestic battery in Potomac, U.S. 136.
1:27 p.m., battery, 1300 block of Sheridan Street.
2:59 p.m., burglary in Oakwood, 7700 block of North 1800 North Road.
4:07 p.m., criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:08 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Vermilion Street and Woodbury Street.
4:41 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Fera Street.
6:45 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:00 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.
10:02 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
10:22 p.m., domestic battery, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:32 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Monday, May 16:
1:03 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
