Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, May 13:

12:34 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.

7:32 a.m., theft, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:47 a.m., theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

7:52 a.m., burglary, West North Street.

10:15 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Park Streets.

10:16 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, Jackson and Main Streets.

11:22 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 1000 block of moore Street.

12:08 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.

12:30 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:32 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

1:34 p.m., theft, 700 block of Bryan Avenue.

1:39 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:07 p.m., retail theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:58 p.m., property damage accident, Spelter Avenue and Georgetown Road.

3:39 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:02 p.m., theft of motor vehicle in Catlin, Catlin Indianola Road and East 1200 North Road.

4:11 p.m., aggravated assault, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.

4:52 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, North Oakwood Street and East 1760 North Road.

5:06 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

5:16 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

5:27 p.m., theft, Lenover Avenue.

5:31 p.m., theft in Rossville, 300 block of McKibben Street.

6:02 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

7:07 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 14th Street.

8:07 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:21 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.

10:33 p.m., retail theft, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

11:05 p.m., shots fired, Holiday Drive and Crestview Drive.

Saturday, May 14:

3:45 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of North Harrison Street.

7:02 a.m., theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:38 a.m., burglary, 600 block of North Griffin Street.

9:30 a.m., property damage accident, Winter and Jackson Streets.

9:54 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, 800 block of Commercial Street.

10:21 a.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Ellsworth Street.

11:03 a.m., criminal trespass, North Logan Avenue.

11:42 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

1:29 p.m., theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

2:03 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Lyons Road and 1380 East Road.

2:32 p.m., criminal trespass, possession of meth, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.

2:49 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, East Commercial Street and South Paris Street.

4:10 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, East Fleming Street and North Sandusky Street.

4:55 p.m., mob action at an undisclosed location.

6:37 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Chandler Street.

7:15 p.m., domestic battery, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.

8:40 p.m., personal injury accident in Potomac, 31000 block of North 990 East Road.

10:51 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and North Vermilion Street.

11:08 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Sunday, May 15:

12:22 a.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

3:09 a.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.

3:44 a.m., domestic battery in Potomac, U.S. 136.

1:27 p.m., battery, 1300 block of Sheridan Street.

2:59 p.m., burglary in Oakwood, 7700 block of North 1800 North Road.

4:07 p.m., criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:08 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Vermilion Street and Woodbury Street.

4:41 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Fera Street.

6:45 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:00 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.

10:02 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.

10:22 p.m., domestic battery, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:32 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

Monday, May 16:

1:03 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

