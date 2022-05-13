Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, May 11:

7:43 a.m., theft, 1400 block of East Main Street.

7:55 a.m., theft in Oakwood, 11000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.

11:10 a.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of McKinley Avenue.

11:28 a.m., property damage accident in Sidell, Dickson and North English Streets.

11:36 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:39 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of South Kansas Avenue.

11:50 a.m., battery, North and Hazel Streets.

11:50 a.m., property damage accident, Hazel and North Streets.

11:57 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Grace Street.

1:19 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:54 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Buchanan Street.

2:56 p.m., aggravated battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:31 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Williams and North Vermilion Streets.

4:03 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane.

4:20 p.m., personal injury accident, Hazel and North Streets.

4:26 p.m., assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:30 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:53 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 100 block of East Eighth Street.

5:28 p.m., theft, 900 block of East Seminary Street.

5:41 p.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Winter Avenue.

5:44 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Catlin Homer Road and 920 East Road.

6:07 p.m., battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

7:18 p.m., battery in Potomac, 26000 block of North 470 East Road.

Thursday, May 12:

12:48 a.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Elm Street.

2:47 a.m., attempted burglary, criminal trespassing in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

6:03 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Bradley Lane.

8:15 a.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Jackson Street.

9:03 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:14 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Heritage Trace.

9:44 a.m., battery, criminal damage, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:01 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Brewer Road.

12:11 p.m., theft, Hegeler Lane.

1:04 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ramp Road.

1:21 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and U.S. 150.

2:04 p.m., personal injury accident, East Fairchild Street.

2:05 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 200 block of McKinley Street.

3:05 p.m., possession of meth with intent to distribute, unlawful use of a weapon, driving while suspended, operating and uninsured motor vehicle in Hoopeston, 100 block of West Orange Street.

3:08 p.m., criminal damage to property in Georgetown, 5700 block of Illinois 1.

3:17 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of West Main Street.

4:46 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Pollock Lane.

5:07 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of East Main Street.

5:24 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, I-74 eastbound MM 215.

5:58 p.m., retail theft, disorderly conduct, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

6:39 p.m., property damage accident, 1800 block fo Perrysville Road.

6:59 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Ridgeview Street.

7:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Robinson Street.

7:43 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:05 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

8:10 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of Chicago Avenue.

8:36 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Voorhees Street and Eastview Avenue.

8:39 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North 1800 East Road and East 110 North Road.

9:34 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East English Street.

10:11 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

10:47 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 14000 block of Grape Creek Road.

11:16 p.m., child endangerment at an undisclosed location.

11:19 p.m., theft, Tillman Avenue.

