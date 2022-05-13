Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, May 11:
7:43 a.m., theft, 1400 block of East Main Street.
7:55 a.m., theft in Oakwood, 11000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
11:10 a.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of McKinley Avenue.
11:28 a.m., property damage accident in Sidell, Dickson and North English Streets.
11:36 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:39 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of South Kansas Avenue.
11:50 a.m., battery, North and Hazel Streets.
11:50 a.m., property damage accident, Hazel and North Streets.
11:57 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Grace Street.
1:19 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:54 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Buchanan Street.
2:56 p.m., aggravated battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:31 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Williams and North Vermilion Streets.
4:03 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane.
4:20 p.m., personal injury accident, Hazel and North Streets.
4:26 p.m., assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:30 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:53 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 100 block of East Eighth Street.
5:28 p.m., theft, 900 block of East Seminary Street.
5:41 p.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Winter Avenue.
5:44 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Catlin Homer Road and 920 East Road.
6:07 p.m., battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
7:18 p.m., battery in Potomac, 26000 block of North 470 East Road.
Thursday, May 12:
12:48 a.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Elm Street.
2:47 a.m., attempted burglary, criminal trespassing in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
6:03 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
8:15 a.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Jackson Street.
9:03 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:14 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Heritage Trace.
9:44 a.m., battery, criminal damage, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:01 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Brewer Road.
12:11 p.m., theft, Hegeler Lane.
1:04 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ramp Road.
1:21 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and U.S. 150.
2:04 p.m., personal injury accident, East Fairchild Street.
2:05 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 200 block of McKinley Street.
3:05 p.m., possession of meth with intent to distribute, unlawful use of a weapon, driving while suspended, operating and uninsured motor vehicle in Hoopeston, 100 block of West Orange Street.
3:08 p.m., criminal damage to property in Georgetown, 5700 block of Illinois 1.
3:17 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of West Main Street.
4:46 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Pollock Lane.
5:07 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of East Main Street.
5:24 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, I-74 eastbound MM 215.
5:58 p.m., retail theft, disorderly conduct, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
6:39 p.m., property damage accident, 1800 block fo Perrysville Road.
6:59 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Ridgeview Street.
7:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Robinson Street.
7:43 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:05 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:10 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of Chicago Avenue.
8:36 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Voorhees Street and Eastview Avenue.
8:39 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North 1800 East Road and East 110 North Road.
9:34 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East English Street.
10:11 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
10:47 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 14000 block of Grape Creek Road.
11:16 p.m., child endangerment at an undisclosed location.
11:19 p.m., theft, Tillman Avenue.
