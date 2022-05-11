Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, May 9:
6:15 a.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and Hungry Hollow Road.
8:00 a.m., retail theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:36 a.m., theft, 200 block of Grace Street.
8:44 a.m., theft, possession of another’s credit card at an undisclosed location.
9:16 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Harmon Street.
10:14 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Collett Street.
10:34 a.m., theft, 200 block of Clements Avenue.
10:38 a.m., battery, 600 block of North Griffin Street.
10:50 a.m., burglary to vehicle, Home Street.
12:04 p.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and North Streets.
12:45 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of North Franklin Street.
1:12 p.m., criminal damage to government property at an undisclosed location.
1:12 p.m., criminal damage to state property, 1500 block of Clyman Lane.
1:30 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:33 p.m., criminal damage to property, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 900 block of Robinson Street.
3:18 p.m., possession of a stolen vehicle, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:20 p.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
7:00 p.m., residential burglary, 1900 block of Crestview Drive.
7:37 p.m., death investigation in Georgetown, 19000 block of Mill Road.
8:45 p.m., criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane.
8:53 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
9:27 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
Tuesday, May 10:
8:16 a.m., personal injury accident in Fairmount, East 1425 North Road.
11:53 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
12:08 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 17000 block of East 2750 North Road.
12:55 p.m., battery, 200 block of Forrest Street.
1:56 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:55 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
4:33 p.m., burglary in Westville, 16000 block of East 1200 North Road.
4:56 p.m., criminal trespassing, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
4:58 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Georgetown Road.
8:00 p.m., criminal trespassing, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
9:30 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
10:36 p.m., criminal trespassing, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
11:44 p.m., shots fired, Avenue C.
Wednesday, May 11:
12:04 a.m., burglary, theft, 800 block of North Franklin Street.
12:36 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
1:05 a.m., shots fired, Voorhees Street.
4:20 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
