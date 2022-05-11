Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, May 9:

6:15 a.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and Hungry Hollow Road.

8:00 a.m., retail theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:36 a.m., theft, 200 block of Grace Street.

8:44 a.m., theft, possession of another’s credit card at an undisclosed location.

9:16 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Harmon Street.

10:14 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Collett Street.

10:34 a.m., theft, 200 block of Clements Avenue.

10:38 a.m., battery, 600 block of North Griffin Street.

10:50 a.m., burglary to vehicle, Home Street.

12:04 p.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and North Streets.

12:45 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of North Franklin Street.

1:12 p.m., criminal damage to government property at an undisclosed location.

1:12 p.m., criminal damage to state property, 1500 block of Clyman Lane.

1:30 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:33 p.m., criminal damage to property, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 900 block of Robinson Street.

3:18 p.m., possession of a stolen vehicle, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

4:20 p.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of Bryan Avenue.

7:00 p.m., residential burglary, 1900 block of Crestview Drive.

7:37 p.m., death investigation in Georgetown, 19000 block of Mill Road.

8:45 p.m., criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane.

8:53 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

9:27 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

Tuesday, May 10:

8:16 a.m., personal injury accident in Fairmount, East 1425 North Road.

11:53 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

12:08 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 17000 block of East 2750 North Road.

12:55 p.m., battery, 200 block of Forrest Street.

1:56 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:55 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.

4:33 p.m., burglary in Westville, 16000 block of East 1200 North Road.

4:56 p.m., criminal trespassing, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

4:58 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Georgetown Road.

8:00 p.m., criminal trespassing, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

9:30 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

10:36 p.m., criminal trespassing, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

11:44 p.m., shots fired, Avenue C.

Wednesday, May 11:

12:04 a.m., burglary, theft, 800 block of North Franklin Street.

12:36 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.

1:05 a.m., shots fired, Voorhees Street.

4:20 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you