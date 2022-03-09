Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, March 7:
6:57 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
8:00 a.m., burglary in Bismarck, 200 block of East Holloway Street.
10:53 a.m., theft, 1900 block of Griggs Street.
10:54 a.m., assault, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:34 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
12:43 p.m., burglary in Rankin, 200 block of South Dixon Street.
3:26 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
4:16 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
5:32 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:33 p.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of North Grant Street.
7:01 p.m., burglary in Catlin, 300 block of Seminary Street.
8:04 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:51 p.m., assault, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
11:48 p.m., domestic battery, Cronkhite Avenue.
Tuesday, March 8:
4:32 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
4:34 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Newtown Road and East 2050 North Road.
8:16 a.m., criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, North Walnut Street.
8:18 a.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
9:28 a.m., theft, 300 block of Porter Street.
10:55 a.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.
10:59 a.m., home invasion at an undisclosed location.
11:28 a.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:37 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:40 p.m., property damage accident, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:37 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
2:15 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:37 p.m., criminal trespassing in Oakwood, 100 block of Lake Bluff Drive.
4:21 p.m., property damage accident, 3000 block of Park Haven Boulevard.
6:17 p.m., aggravated battery, East Main Street.
6:52 p.m., property damage accident, West Main and South Gilbert Streets.
9:05 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
Wednesday, March 9:
12:11 a.m., battery, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
1:59 a.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.
2:35 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:37 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Harmon Street.
