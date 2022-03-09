Danville - Enrique "Henry" Lopez, 68, of Danville passed away at 7:11 am on March 2nd, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Henry was born on Nov. 9th, 1953 in Saginaw, MI the son of Jesus and Carlotta Lopez. He married Patti Ann Nelson on Dec. 30, 1987 in Saginaw, MI a…