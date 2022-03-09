Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, March 7:

6:57 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

8:00 a.m., burglary in Bismarck, 200 block of East Holloway Street.

10:53 a.m., theft, 1900 block of Griggs Street.

10:54 a.m., assault, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:34 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.

12:43 p.m., burglary in Rankin, 200 block of South Dixon Street.

3:26 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

4:16 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

5:32 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:33 p.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of North Grant Street.

7:01 p.m., burglary in Catlin, 300 block of Seminary Street.

8:04 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:51 p.m., assault, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

11:48 p.m., domestic battery, Cronkhite Avenue.

Tuesday, March 8:

4:32 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.

4:34 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Newtown Road and East 2050 North Road.

8:16 a.m., criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, North Walnut Street.

8:18 a.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

9:28 a.m., theft, 300 block of Porter Street.

10:55 a.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.

10:59 a.m., home invasion at an undisclosed location.

11:28 a.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:37 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:40 p.m., property damage accident, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:37 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

2:15 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.

3:37 p.m., criminal trespassing in Oakwood, 100 block of Lake Bluff Drive.

4:21 p.m., property damage accident, 3000 block of Park Haven Boulevard.

6:17 p.m., aggravated battery, East Main Street.

6:52 p.m., property damage accident, West Main and South Gilbert Streets.

9:05 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

Wednesday, March 9:

12:11 a.m., battery, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.

1:59 a.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.

2:35 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

6:37 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Harmon Street.

