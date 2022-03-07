Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, March 4:

4:57 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, East 2000 North Road and North 1970 East Road.

9:40 a.m., domestic battery, Pennsylvania Avenue.

11:32 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:43 a.m., theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

11:43 a.m., criminal trespassing, 16000 block of Leverich Road

11:47 a.m., criminal trespassing, 100 block of Illinois Street.

12:58 p.m., theft, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

1:22 p.m., battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.

3:24 p.m., disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

4:50 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of Harmon Street.

5:08 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.

7:21 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, West Owen Street.

7:25 p.m., theft, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

9:15 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

9:51 p.m., domestic battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

Saturday, March 5:

8:22 a.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

10:49 a.m., theft, 2200 block of Kickapoo Drive.

11:05 a.m., assault, Grace Street.

11:31 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:59 p.m., personal injury accident, Harrison and Collett Streets.

1:03 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:27 p.m., disorderly conduct, assault, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.

1:48 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:13 p.m., criminal trespassing, criminal damage, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.

5:01 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, 1500 block of North Main Street.

6:19 p.m., personal injury accident, East Voorhees Street and Martin Street.

6:45 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, State Route 1 and East 900 North Road.

7:15 p.m., criminal damage, 200 West Roselawn Street.

7:27 p.m., theft, 800 North Logan Avenue.

9:39 p.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, State Route 49 and East 2800 North Road.

10:49 p.m., criminal damage, South Virginia Street.

Sunday, March 6:

12:17 a.m., meth possession, East Fairchild and North Griffin Streets.

4:48 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Harmon Street.

9:31 a.m., theft, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.

10:06 a.m., aggravated battery, robbery, East Seminary and North Griffin Streets.

10:11 a.m., theft in Rossville, 300 block of South Summit Street.

10:42 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:06 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Cypress Street.

12:14 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:46 p.m., theft in Potomac, 3100 block of East 3400 North Road.

1:57 p.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Oak Street.

2:21 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:54 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:38 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1800 block of East Main Street.

6:40 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Mill Road and North 1750 East Road.

8:40 p.m., battery, Delaware Street.

10:22 p.m., battery, 1400 Edgewood Drive.

Monday, March 7:

12:07 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 2500 block of Rue Bienville Street.

3:20 a.m., home invasion, criminal damage, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:07 a.m., shots fired, Bismark Street.

