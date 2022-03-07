Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, March 4:
4:57 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, East 2000 North Road and North 1970 East Road.
9:40 a.m., domestic battery, Pennsylvania Avenue.
11:32 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:43 a.m., theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:43 a.m., criminal trespassing, 16000 block of Leverich Road
11:47 a.m., criminal trespassing, 100 block of Illinois Street.
12:58 p.m., theft, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
1:22 p.m., battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.
3:24 p.m., disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
4:50 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of Harmon Street.
5:08 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
7:21 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, West Owen Street.
7:25 p.m., theft, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
9:15 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:51 p.m., domestic battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, March 5:
8:22 a.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
10:49 a.m., theft, 2200 block of Kickapoo Drive.
11:05 a.m., assault, Grace Street.
11:31 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:59 p.m., personal injury accident, Harrison and Collett Streets.
1:03 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:27 p.m., disorderly conduct, assault, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:48 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:13 p.m., criminal trespassing, criminal damage, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.
5:01 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, 1500 block of North Main Street.
6:19 p.m., personal injury accident, East Voorhees Street and Martin Street.
6:45 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, State Route 1 and East 900 North Road.
7:15 p.m., criminal damage, 200 West Roselawn Street.
7:27 p.m., theft, 800 North Logan Avenue.
9:39 p.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, State Route 49 and East 2800 North Road.
10:49 p.m., criminal damage, South Virginia Street.
Sunday, March 6:
12:17 a.m., meth possession, East Fairchild and North Griffin Streets.
4:48 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Harmon Street.
9:31 a.m., theft, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
10:06 a.m., aggravated battery, robbery, East Seminary and North Griffin Streets.
10:11 a.m., theft in Rossville, 300 block of South Summit Street.
10:42 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:06 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Cypress Street.
12:14 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:46 p.m., theft in Potomac, 3100 block of East 3400 North Road.
1:57 p.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Oak Street.
2:21 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:54 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:38 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1800 block of East Main Street.
6:40 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Mill Road and North 1750 East Road.
8:40 p.m., battery, Delaware Street.
10:22 p.m., battery, 1400 Edgewood Drive.
Monday, March 7:
12:07 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 2500 block of Rue Bienville Street.
3:20 a.m., home invasion, criminal damage, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:07 a.m., shots fired, Bismark Street.
