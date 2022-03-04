Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, March 2:
8:22 a.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.
8:27 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Voorhees Streets.
11:05 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Seminary Streets.
11:38 a.m., burglary, 600 block of North Grant Street.
12:05 p.m., property damage accident, 1800 block of East Main Street.
12:22 p.m., disorderly conduct in Armstrong, 30000 block of Armstrong Road.
1:34 p.m., residential burglary, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
2:01 p.m., forgery, possession of controlled substance, 100 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:30 p.m., burglary, 900 block of East Seminary Street.
3:21 p.m., burglary, criminal damage to property, 1200 block of Giddings Street.
3:40 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, 27000 block of North 1770 East Road.
5:26 p.m., criminal damage to property, 800 block of North Gilbert Street.
5:41 p.m., domestic battery in Catlin, 11000 block of Catlin-Tilton Road.
7:18 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 900 block of Lewis Lane.
8:29 p.m., disorderly conduct, East Main and North Gilbert Streets.
11:47 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 200 block of North California Avenue.
Thursday, March 3:
6:03 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of East U.S. Route 150.
8:04 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
10:20 a.m., theft, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:36 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:39 a.m., disorderly conduct, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:15 p.m., criminal trespass to property, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:10 p.m., residential burglary, 1500 block of East Main Street.
3:27 p.m., property damage accident, Lake Terrace Avenue and Illini Avenue.
4:26 p.m., retail theft, 3400 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:06 p.m., aggravated battery, violation of court order, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:43 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Giddings Street.
10:39 p.m., mob action at an undisclosed location.
11:19 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:22 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Southgate Drive and Borgen Drive.
11:30 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while license is suspended, West Williams and Robinson Streets.
Friday, March 4:
12:51 a.m., criminal trespass to property, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
6:02 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 100 block of South Guthrie Street.
