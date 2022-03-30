Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, March 28:
10:54 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:47 a.m., aggravated robbery, 1000 block of Moore Street.
11:49 a.m., theft, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
11:54 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
12:20 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
2:00 p.m., indecent exposure, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:37 p.m., theft of trailer, 3000 block of Perrysville Road.
4:25 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:00 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:18 p.m., deceptive practices in Oakwood, 200 block of East Finley Street.
5:39 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
5:42 p.m., burglary, Tillman Street.
6:51 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
10:32 p.m., battery, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:39 p.m., theft, 200 block of East South Street.
10:56 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and 900 North Road.
11:06 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, Illinois 9 and 2100 East Road.
Tuesday, March 29:
1:03 a.m., theft, South Griffin Street.
5:29 a.m., burglary to garage in Potomac, 200 block of South Vermilion Street.
7:17 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, Burke Street.
7:41 a.m., criminal damage to property in Potomac, 200 block of East Church Street.
8:45 a.m., theft, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
9:13 a.m., domestic battery, theft, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
9:37 a.m., theft, 14000 block of Baltic Drive.
11:30 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:20 p.m., theft, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
12:30 p.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
1:03 p.m., theft, East South Street.
2:01 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:28 p.m., criminal damage, resisting arrest, 1100 block of Wilkin Road.
4:36 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, Grant and South Washington Streets.
5:30 p.m., hit and run accident, 1200 block of East Main Street.
5:56 p.m., theft, South Virginia Avenue.
7:11 p.m., home invasion, criminal damage, 800 block of East South Street.
7:20 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:36 p.m., burglary, 400 block of Forrest Street.
8:46 p.m., theft of firearm, 900 block of Shasta Drive.
11:21 p.m., domestic battery, theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:38 p.m., shots fired, East Voorhees and North Collett Streets.
Wednesday, March 30:
12:28 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
5:15 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, Parkview Court.
