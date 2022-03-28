Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, March 25:
10:59 a.m., domestic battery, 2800 block of Vine Street.
12:07 p.m., theft, 14000 block of Baltic Drive.
12:57 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:16 p.m., retail theft, 1500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
2:20 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
2:36 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:52 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
3:21 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and Collett Streets.
4:58 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Voorhees Street.
5:07 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
5:27 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:44 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Homer Road and McGee Road.
8:29 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:36 p.m., criminal damage, 20000 block of West Union Road.
10:53 p.m., shots fired, Plum and Griggs Streets.
Saturday, March 26:
3:14 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
3:45 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
4:55 a.m., domestic battery, Maplewood Drive.
11:57 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Madison Streets.
2:20 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of Lape Street.
2:20 p.m., criminal trespassing, criminal damage, burglary, 1300 block of Lape Street.
3:01 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:16 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, North Jackson and East Davis Streets.
3:59 p.m., property damage accident, West Columbia and North Gilbert Streets.
5:15 p.m., criminal trespassing, 1100 block of Polk Street.
5:20 p.m., burglary, 15000 block of Potters Wood Road.
10:08 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, South Buchanan and East South Streets.
Sunday, March 27:
1:09 a.m., criminal trespassing, 700 block of Jewell Street.
1:18 a.m., shots fired, Martin Street.
2:41 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
3:42 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
5:58 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated fleeing, 1100 block of Koehn Drive.
6:10 a.m., property damage accident in Fithian, 14000 block of North 400 East Road.
7:55 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:36 a.m., 1500 block of North Grant Street.
12:06 p.m., burglary, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
1:00 p.m., theft, 200 block of Cedar Avenue.
2:00 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, East 2050 North Road.
3:02 p.m., aggravated battery, North Kansas Avenue and East Main Street.
5:19 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
6:55 p.m., domestic battery in Allerton, Elm Street.
7:09 p.m., property damage accident, Chandler and Williams Streets.
10:00 p.m., burglary, 800 block of Commercial Street.
11:51 p.m., theft, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
