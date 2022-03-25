Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, March 23:
9:13 a.m., criminal trespassing, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
9:40 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Holiday Drive.
11:21 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of South Gilbert Street.
12:18 p.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
1:42 p.m., personal injury accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:23 p.m., burglary to vehicle, East Main Street.
4:39 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:24 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Jackson Street.
6:29 p.m., residential burglary in Hoopeston, North 1700 East Road.
7:48 p.m., shots fired, East Main Street and Bremer Avenue.
8:23 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
9:45 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
9:56 p.m., criminal damage to property, 2800 block of Vine Street.
Thursday, March 24:
2:00 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Skyline Drive.
9:18 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
10:24 a.m., burglary in Tilton, 2200 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
11:20 a.m., criminal damage to property, 100 block of Martin Street.
12:26 p.m., felony criminal trespassing, residential burglary, theft, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
12:51 p.m., domestic battery, 14000 block of Baltic Drive.
12:56 p.m., public indecency, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:31 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1100 block of North Grant Street.
4:15 p.m., burglary, fraud in Westville, 2000 block of Georgetown Road.
5:51 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Oak Street.
7:18 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of West Harrison Street.
8:12 p.m., aggravated battery to a police officer, 500 block of North Franklin Street.
Friday, March 25:
12:18 a.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Seminary Street.
