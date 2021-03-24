Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Tuesday:
Criminal damage/criminal trespass to property in the 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Burglary in the 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
Steger, Ill. male arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and no Firearm Owners Identification card in the 900 bock of Belton Drive.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North Hazel Street.
Criminal damage in the 2700 block of Townway Road.
Theft in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Giddings Street.
Theft, lost or mislaid property at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman Ave.
Fraud, forgery in the 1600 block of Robinson Street.
Theft in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Theft in the 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
Retail theft at AT&T store, 3679 N. Vermilion St.
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Freeman Street.
Theft in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Tuesday:
Identity theft in the 300 block of Kelly Street, Oakwood.
Theft at North G and West 1st streets, Tilton.
Carbon monoxide check at Centennial Manor, 426 E. Honeywell Ave., Hoopeston.
Accidents involving tickets included:
Sunday, 1:20 p.m. — At Bowman Avenue and Liberty Lane involving Sherron L. Brown of Danville. Brown was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.
