Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, March 20:
10:57 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, North Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.
Monday, March 21:
1:23 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, North 1650 East Road.
9:33 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Logan Avenue.
10:04 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
11:40 a.m., retail theft, East Main Street.
11:42 a.m., battery, 400 block of West Main Street.
12:20 p.m., stolen vehicle, North Hazel Street.
1:35 p.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
2:16 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
2:25 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:41 p.m., battery, 200 block of Cronkhite Street.
3:51 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
4:35 p.m., residential burglary, theft, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
5:29 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
5:38 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 200 block of East 14th Street.
6:05 p.m., domestic battery, Tennessee Avenue.
6:24 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon in Rossville, Illinois 1 and 3330 North Road.
6:58 p.m., criminal damage to property in Georgetown, 1600 block of North Main Street.
9:16 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest, 900 block of Fera Street.
10:00 p.m., criminal damage, Martin and Griggs Streets.
Tuesday, March 22:
2:40 a.m., theft, 300 block of Porter Street.
5:02 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, North Mill Road and North 1750 East Road.
6:12 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
7:45 a.m., criminal trespassing, criminal damage, 900 block of Shasta Drive.
9:13 a.m., theft, 700 block of Coake Street.
9:13 a.m., theft, 700 block of West Columbia Street.
10:49 a.m., burglary, 300 block of Grant Street.
11:01 a.m., criminal trespassing, Juliana Drive.
11:27 a.m., personal injury accident, East Main and Hazel Streets.
1:27 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
1:43 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 300 block of Porter Street.
2:01 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:09 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Washington and Cherry Streets.
3:22 p.m., theft, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
3:48 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, I-74 MM 210.
4:20 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
5:07 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
5:22 p.m., criminal damage to property in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
5:26 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
7:33 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 119 and 1728 East Road.
9:15 p.m., theft, Michigan Avenue.
9:22 p.m., driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance, North Bowman Avenue and Brook Street.
10:22 p.m., domestic battery in Indianola, 200 block of South Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, March 23:
3:46 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Tennessee Avenue.
