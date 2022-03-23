Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, March 20:

10:57 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, North Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.

Monday, March 21:

1:23 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, North 1650 East Road.

9:33 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Logan Avenue.

10:04 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

11:40 a.m., retail theft, East Main Street.

11:42 a.m., battery, 400 block of West Main Street.

12:20 p.m., stolen vehicle, North Hazel Street.

1:35 p.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

2:16 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of West Williams Street.

2:25 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:41 p.m., battery, 200 block of Cronkhite Street.

3:51 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

4:35 p.m., residential burglary, theft, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.

5:29 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

5:38 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 200 block of East 14th Street.

6:05 p.m., domestic battery, Tennessee Avenue.

6:24 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon in Rossville, Illinois 1 and 3330 North Road.

6:58 p.m., criminal damage to property in Georgetown, 1600 block of North Main Street.

9:16 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest, 900 block of Fera Street.

10:00 p.m., criminal damage, Martin and Griggs Streets.

Tuesday, March 22:

2:40 a.m., theft, 300 block of Porter Street.

5:02 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, North Mill Road and North 1750 East Road.

6:12 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.

7:45 a.m., criminal trespassing, criminal damage, 900 block of Shasta Drive.

9:13 a.m., theft, 700 block of Coake Street.

9:13 a.m., theft, 700 block of West Columbia Street.

10:49 a.m., burglary, 300 block of Grant Street.

11:01 a.m., criminal trespassing, Juliana Drive.

11:27 a.m., personal injury accident, East Main and Hazel Streets.

1:27 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

1:43 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 300 block of Porter Street.

2:01 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:09 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Washington and Cherry Streets.

3:22 p.m., theft, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

3:48 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, I-74 MM 210.

4:20 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

5:07 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

5:22 p.m., criminal damage to property in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

5:26 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

7:33 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 119 and 1728 East Road.

9:15 p.m., theft, Michigan Avenue.

9:22 p.m., driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance, North Bowman Avenue and Brook Street.

10:22 p.m., domestic battery in Indianola, 200 block of South Vermilion Street.

Wednesday, March 23:

3:46 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Tennessee Avenue.

