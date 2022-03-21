Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, March 18
9:55 a.m., burglary, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
10:10 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:58 p.m., retail theft, criminal trespassing, East Main Street.
1:17 p.m., assault, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
1:49 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:00 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:19 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 400 block of Dowiatt Street.
2:28 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Dennis Drive.
3:15 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
3:20 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
5:06 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:53 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
7:08 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of East Winter Avenue.
8:09 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 200 block of East Attica Road.
8:44 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:53 p.m., personal injury accident, East Williams and Stroup Streets.
11:27 p.m., battery in Henning, 400 block of North Main Street.
Saturday, March 19
12:33 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
12:44 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Logan Avenue.
3:32 a.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:33 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
10:45 a.m., theft, 2900 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:36 a.m., auto burglary, 500 block of Bryan Avenue.
12:37 p.m., criminal damage to property, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:12 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Seminary Streets.
1:18 p.m., property damage accident, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:31 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of James Place.
2:13 p.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert and Bridge Streets.
2:31 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage to property, 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
4:02 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:50 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1400 block of Vine Street.
7:14 p.m., two reports of burglary in Rankin, 300 block of South Third Street.
9:13 p.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, U.S. Route 136 and North 450 East Road.
10:00 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:29 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
10:46 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South State Street.
11:04 p.m., shots fired, 400 block of Harvey Street.
Sunday, March 20
2:19 a.m., aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
12:35 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Kelly Avenue and Shaw Street.
1:01 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.
1:40 p.m., battery, 3000 block of Golf Circle.
6:48 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:49 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 400 block of West 16th Street.
8:24 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of West Center Street.
10:22 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 200 block of Kansas Street.
10:51 p.m., shots fired, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:01 p.m., battery, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
11:13 p.m., shots fired, 600 block of Bart Street.
11:27 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Kansas Avenue.
Monday, March 21
1:54 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 500 block of East Lincoln Street.
2:24 a.m., criminal trespassing, 200 block of Benson Street.
