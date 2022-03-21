Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, March 18

9:55 a.m., burglary, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

10:10 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:58 p.m., retail theft, criminal trespassing, East Main Street.

1:17 p.m., assault, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

1:49 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:00 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:19 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 400 block of Dowiatt Street.

2:28 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Dennis Drive.

3:15 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

3:20 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

5:06 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:53 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

7:08 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of East Winter Avenue.

8:09 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 200 block of East Attica Road.

8:44 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:53 p.m., personal injury accident, East Williams and Stroup Streets.

11:27 p.m., battery in Henning, 400 block of North Main Street.

Saturday, March 19

12:33 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.

12:44 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Logan Avenue.

3:32 a.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:33 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

10:45 a.m., theft, 2900 block of East Voorhees Street.

11:36 a.m., auto burglary, 500 block of Bryan Avenue.

12:37 p.m., criminal damage to property, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:12 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Seminary Streets.

1:18 p.m., property damage accident, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:31 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of James Place.

2:13 p.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert and Bridge Streets.

2:31 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage to property, 700 block of Bryan Avenue.

4:02 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:50 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1400 block of Vine Street.

7:14 p.m., two reports of burglary in Rankin, 300 block of South Third Street.

9:13 p.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, U.S. Route 136 and North 450 East Road.

10:00 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:29 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.

10:46 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South State Street.

11:04 p.m., shots fired, 400 block of Harvey Street.

Sunday, March 20

2:19 a.m., aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.

12:35 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Kelly Avenue and Shaw Street.

1:01 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.

1:40 p.m., battery, 3000 block of Golf Circle.

6:48 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:49 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 400 block of West 16th Street.

8:24 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of West Center Street.

10:22 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 200 block of Kansas Street.

10:51 p.m., shots fired, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:01 p.m., battery, 300 block of Bradley Lane.

11:13 p.m., shots fired, 600 block of Bart Street.

11:27 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Kansas Avenue.

Monday, March 21

1:54 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 500 block of East Lincoln Street.

2:24 a.m., criminal trespassing, 200 block of Benson Street.

