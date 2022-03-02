Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Feb. 28:
7:10 a.m., property damage accident, U.S. Route 150 and Avenue B.
7:37 a.m., burglary to vehicle, North 1800 East Road.
8:04 a.m., criminal damage to property, 1200 block of Georgian Drive.
8:06 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of College Street
8:12 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 800 block of Prairie Street.
8:24 a.m., property damage accident, North Griffin and East Voorhees Streets.
9:43 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, 100 block of East Seminary Street.
12:17 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:07 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Williams Streets.
4:21 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Bismark Street.
5:18 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 500 block of Dawn Avenue.
6:20 p.m., shots fired, North State Street.
7:42 p.m., property damage accident, State Route 1 and State Route 119.
9:04 p.m., possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while suspended in Tilton, Lane Avenue and Ramp Road.
9:10 p.m., two reports of criminal damage to property, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:23 p.m., theft, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
Tuesday, March 1:
12:29 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, North 750 East Road and East 3170 North Road.
12:55 a.m., domestic battery, Vance Lane.
1:43 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
1:51 a.m., possession of a controlled substance, North Jackson Street and Chester Avenue.
9:16 a.m., burglary, 17000 block of Pumpkin Center Road.
9:27 a.m., criminal damage to property, 3800 block of Sonny Lane.
9:36 a.m., domestic battery, violation of civil no contact order, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, 400 block of East Williams Street.
10:16 a.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.
10:58 a.m., theft by deception, 800 block of Commercial Street.
11:40 a.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
2:33 p.m., home invasion, 1000 block of Moore Street.
2:44 p.m., theft, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:51 p.m., residential burglary in Alvin, East Wood Street.
6:22 p.m., criminal trespassing, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
8:29 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 400 block of West Main Street.
9:04 p.m., possession of meth in Oakwood, 200 block of Barbara Drive.
9:25 p.m., domestic battery, West Newell Road.
9:56 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Harmon Street.
10:44 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, State Route 9 and North 1300 East Road.
Wednesday, March 2:
1:19 a.m., possession of meth in Tilton, Lane and West 16th Streets.
