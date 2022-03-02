Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Feb. 28:

7:10 a.m., property damage accident, U.S. Route 150 and Avenue B.

7:37 a.m., burglary to vehicle, North 1800 East Road.

8:04 a.m., criminal damage to property, 1200 block of Georgian Drive.

8:06 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of College Street

8:12 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 800 block of Prairie Street.

8:24 a.m., property damage accident, North Griffin and East Voorhees Streets.

9:43 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, 100 block of East Seminary Street.

12:17 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:07 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Williams Streets.

4:21 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Bismark Street.

5:18 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 500 block of Dawn Avenue.

6:20 p.m., shots fired, North State Street.

7:42 p.m., property damage accident, State Route 1 and State Route 119.

9:04 p.m., possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while suspended in Tilton, Lane Avenue and Ramp Road.

9:10 p.m., two reports of criminal damage to property, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:23 p.m., theft, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.

Tuesday, March 1:

12:29 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, North 750 East Road and East 3170 North Road.

12:55 a.m., domestic battery, Vance Lane.

1:43 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.

1:51 a.m., possession of a controlled substance, North Jackson Street and Chester Avenue.

9:16 a.m., burglary, 17000 block of Pumpkin Center Road.

9:27 a.m., criminal damage to property, 3800 block of Sonny Lane.

9:36 a.m., domestic battery, violation of civil no contact order, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, 400 block of East Williams Street.

10:16 a.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.

10:58 a.m., theft by deception, 800 block of Commercial Street.

11:40 a.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.

2:33 p.m., home invasion, 1000 block of Moore Street.

2:44 p.m., theft, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:51 p.m., residential burglary in Alvin, East Wood Street.

6:22 p.m., criminal trespassing, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

8:29 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 400 block of West Main Street.

9:04 p.m., possession of meth in Oakwood, 200 block of Barbara Drive.

9:25 p.m., domestic battery, West Newell Road.

9:56 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Harmon Street.

10:44 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, State Route 9 and North 1300 East Road.

Wednesday, March 2:

1:19 a.m., possession of meth in Tilton, Lane and West 16th Streets.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you