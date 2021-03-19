Incidents reported to police included:
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1800 block of East Fairchild Street.
Residential burglary/theft in the 100 block of Illinois Street.
Residential burglary in the unit block of North Alexander Street.
Danville male arrested for criminal trespass in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Theft in the 600 block of West Fairchild Street.
Aggravated domestic battery/aggravated assault/criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Residential burglary in the unit block of Illinois Street.
Domestic battery, criminal damage in the 800 block of South Street.
Theft from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of South Kansas Avenue.
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 500 block of North Jackson Street.
Stolen vehicle in the unit block of Stroup Street.
Wednesday:
Burglary at Delanois and Dequimpal, Westville.
Thursday:
Juvenile give notice to appear in city court for theft in the 700 block of West Orange Street, Hoopeston.
Hoopeston female arrested for criminal damage in the 400 block of East Honeywell Street, Hoopeston.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 200 block of Harrison Street, Rossville.
Burglary at Danner Construction, 302 Holmes Ave., Rossville.
Accidents involved tickets or injuries:
Thursday, 10:42 a.m. — Interstate 74 westbound at milepost 188, Champaign County, involving a tractor-trailer driven by William C. Emerick, 55, of Fairmount, and a vehicle driven by Colleen M. Wilkes, 23, of Schaumburg. Both were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Emerick was cited for improper lane usage.
