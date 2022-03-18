Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, March 16:
2:08 a.m., property damage accident, 21000 block of North 900 East Road.
5:15 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East West Newell Road.
5:55 a.m., arson, 600 block of North Griffin Street.
5:57 a.m., criminal trespassing, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
7:01 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
7:56 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Harmon Street.
8:01 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 2750 North Road and Crystal Lane.
9:25 a.m., burglary, 800 block of East Main Street.
12:08 p.m., retail theft, East West Newell Road.
12:53 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:00 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:39 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of North Griffin Street.
3:40 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:50 p.m., retail theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:32 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main Street and Buchanan Street.
7:07 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, wanted on a warrant involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:31 p.m., criminal trespassing, Redbud Lane.
7:38 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Pries Street.
8:36 p.m., criminal damage, resisting arrest, North Hazel Street.
8:52 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 2900 block of Champaign Street.
9:31 p.m., aggravated battery, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, March 17:
4:07 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of East Winter Avenue.
10:16 a.m., domestic battery, Columbus Street.
11:56 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Beard Street.
2:24 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Catlin-Homer Road and 680 East Road.
4:15 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:20 p.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of North 2080 East Road.
6:21 p.m., aggravated battery, 900 block of Moore Street.
7:53 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, I-74 MM 214.
8:15 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:35 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:46 p.m., battery, 200 block of East Hegeler Lane.
10:16 p.m., aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, 1200 block of East Main Street.
11:43 p.m., aggravated battery of a police officer, obstruction, North Gilbert Street.
Friday, March 18:
12:08 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 1300 block of Michigan Avenue.
4:04 a.m., burglary, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
4:37 a.m., burglary, theft, 100 block of West Harrison Street.
5:21 a.m., burglary, 800 block of East Main Street.
