Incidents reported to police included:
DANVILLE
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 800 block of Sherman Street.
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of North Jackson Street.
Theft of a firearm in the 100 block of Rhea Street.
Aggravated assault in the 100 block of Kentucky Street.
Domestic dispute in the 1000 block of East Williams Street.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of West Woodlawn Avenue.
Residential burglary in the 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
ID theft in the 2200 block of Hickory Road.
VERMILION COUNTY
Tuesday:
Residential burglary in the 600 block of East 5th Street, Tilton.
Accidents involving tickets included:
Sunday, 7:18 a.m. — At East Williams and North Kansas streets involving Ceciliana N. Barreto-Tubbs of Hoopeston. She was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Sunday, 6:02 p.m. — At U.S. Route 150 and Interstate 74 involving Ryan E. Botkin of Danville and Clinton B. Schneider of Hoopeston. Botkin was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Tuesday, 9:47 a.m. — At East Winter Avenue and North Jackson Street involving David D. Trexler of Spencer, N.C. and Richard P. Rodeffer of Danville. Trexler was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
