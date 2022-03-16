Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, March 14:
7:22 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
7:49 a.m., property damage accident, Hazel and Madison Streets.
8:57 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:44 a.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:49 a.m., property damage accident, East Williams Street and Cronkhite Avenue.
2:01 p.m., retail theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:26 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1600 block of Edgewater Drive.
4:44 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ramp Road.
5:24 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
5:28 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1100 block of North Jackson Street.
5:31 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:24 p.m., criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:27 p.m., criminal damage to property in Oakwood, 100 block of Lake Bluff Drive.
9:37 p.m., theft, 800 block of Johnson Street.
10:12 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Tuesday, March 15:
2:44 a.m., property damage accident, US Route 150 and South Henning Road.
3:30 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of Redden Court.
3:51 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, North Alexander and East Madison Streets.
4:26 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:31 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 16000 block of Leverich Road.
7:46 a.m., aggravated battery, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
8:38 a.m., theft in Oakwood, 12000 block of US Route 150.
8:58 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:27 a.m., theft from vehicle, 2500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:27 a.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Clark Street.
1:20 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 100 block of East Seventh Street.
1:40 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
2:20 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:22 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1100 block of Martin Street.
6:25 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
6:33 p.m., theft, 300 block of Avenue A.
8:56 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:04 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 600 block of Cunningham Avenue.
