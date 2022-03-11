Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, March 9:
7:52 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:59 a.m., retail theft, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
12:23 p.m., burglary in Georgetown, 18000 block of East 850 North Road.
2:36 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 7800 block of North 1750 East Road.
2:47 p.m., property damage accident, East Williams and North Gilbert Streets.
3:38 p.m., burglary in Westville, 2400 block of South State Street.
3:51 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:15 p.m., theft, 700 block of Peach Street.
4:41 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.
5:12 p.m., theft, 100 block of South Henning Road.
9:02 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Sheridan Street.
9:15 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:33 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:37 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:37 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:48 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Plum and East Williams Streets.
10:29 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of North Grant Street.
11:59 p.m., vehicle theft, South Alexander Street.
Thursday, March 10:
5:35 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Winter Avenue.
5:38 a.m., property damage accident, 3400 block of East Main Street.
6:33 a.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
7:37 a.m., criminal damage to property, South Street.
7:47 a.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Madison Street.
8:28 a.m., vehicle theft, criminal damage, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
9:19 a.m., aggravated battery, mob action, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting and obstructing at an undisclosed location.
9:36 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of College Street.
11:54 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Giddings Street.
12:28 p.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:52 p.m., theft, 600 block of Sheridan Street.
12:53 p.m., residential burglary, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
1:00 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
1:20 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
1:32 p.m., burglary, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:07 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 900 block of North State Street.
4:10 p.m., criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:14 p.m., theft, South Gilbert Street.
4:26 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:01 p.m., battery, assault, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.
6:54 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:15 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
Friday, March 11:
12:35 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
1:46 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of McKinley Avenue.
2:33 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
