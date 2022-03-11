Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, March 9:

7:52 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

7:59 a.m., retail theft, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.

12:23 p.m., burglary in Georgetown, 18000 block of East 850 North Road.

2:36 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 7800 block of North 1750 East Road.

2:47 p.m., property damage accident, East Williams and North Gilbert Streets.

3:38 p.m., burglary in Westville, 2400 block of South State Street.

3:51 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:15 p.m., theft, 700 block of Peach Street.

4:41 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.

5:12 p.m., theft, 100 block of South Henning Road.

9:02 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Sheridan Street.

9:15 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:33 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

9:37 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:37 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:48 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Plum and East Williams Streets.

10:29 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of North Grant Street.

11:59 p.m., vehicle theft, South Alexander Street.

Thursday, March 10:

5:35 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Winter Avenue.

5:38 a.m., property damage accident, 3400 block of East Main Street.

6:33 a.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.

7:37 a.m., criminal damage to property, South Street.

7:47 a.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Madison Street.

8:28 a.m., vehicle theft, criminal damage, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

9:19 a.m., aggravated battery, mob action, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting and obstructing at an undisclosed location.

9:36 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of College Street.

11:54 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Giddings Street.

12:28 p.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:52 p.m., theft, 600 block of Sheridan Street.

12:53 p.m., residential burglary, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

1:00 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

1:20 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

1:32 p.m., burglary, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:07 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 900 block of North State Street.

4:10 p.m., criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:14 p.m., theft, South Gilbert Street.

4:26 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:01 p.m., battery, assault, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.

6:54 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:15 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

Friday, March 11:

12:35 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Bradley Lane.

1:46 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of McKinley Avenue.

2:33 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you