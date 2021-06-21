Incidents reported to police included:
June 16:
Retail theft at Kohl’s, 3707 N. Vermilion St.
Friday:
Burglary in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Domestic battery at BP gas station, 3910 N. Vermilion St.
Fraud at Gardenview Manor, 14792 Catlin-Tilton Road.
Robbery at Danville Grocery Deli, 1816 E. Main St.
Retail theft at Main Package Liquor Store, 732 E. Main St.
Saturday:
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of South Buchanan Street.
Theft in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Theft in the unit block of East North Street.
Criminal damage in the 800 block of East South Street.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of North Hazel Street.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Burglary in the 800 block of Cunningham Avenue.
Burglary in the 1600 block of Cleveland Street.
Identity theft in the 1000 bloc of Sunset Lodge.
Sunday:
Retail theft at the Marathon station, 3401 E. Main St.
Fireworks in the 600 block of Plum Street.
Possession of meth at South Gilbert and 5th streets.
Domestic battery in the 2800 block of Townway Road.
Info – shots fired in the 100 block of Davidson Street.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Residential burglary, criminal damage in the 1200 block of Marion Street.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
Theft in the unit block of South Henning Road.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of East Williams Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Pollack Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of East Williams Street.
Theft in the 100 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Domestic battery at English and Hazel streets.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Cleveland and Virginia streets.
Criminal damage to a vehicle on Shake Rag Road.
Friday:
Residential burglary in the 400 block of East Honeywell Street, Hoopeston.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 200 block of South Seymour, Oakwood.
Theft in the unit block of Urbana Street, Westville.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of East Washington Street, Fithian.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of South Main Street, Rankin.
Saturday:
Criminal damage in the 1700 block of King Street, Tilton.
Criminal damage to property in the 900 block of South Second Avenue, Hoopeston.
Sunday:
Theft in the 200 block of East Elm Street, Alvin.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries included:
Saturday, 1:36 p.m. — In the 1600 block of Vermilion Street involving Derek Nelson of Urbana and Aaron Chao of Angola, Ind. Nelson was cited for improper lane usage.
Friday, 1:37 a.m. — At Hawbuck and 1290 North roads involving Joshua Pruitt. He was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Thursday, 1 a.m. — In the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive involving Jaszmine Brownlow of Danville and a second vehicle. Brownlow was cited for improper passing.
June 14, 12:44 p.m. — On Hawbuck Road involving Randy R. Nolan and Larry D. Acord, both of Danville. Nolan was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
