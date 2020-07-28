Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Monday, July 27:
Theft in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Criminal damage in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Burglary in the 100 block of North Beard Street.
Credit card fraud in the 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
Resisting, obstructing a police officer at McDonald's, 101 N. Bowman Ave.
Criminal damage at Iroquois Federal, 619 N. Gilbert St.
Forgery at Circle K, 401 W. Main St.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Maplewood Avenue.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North Lakeview Avenue.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Fowler Avenue and Deerwood Drive.
Tuesday, July 28:
Stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Giddings Street.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and driving while license suspended at Van Buren and North Washington streets.
Attempted burglary to a business in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Burglary in the 700 block of East South Street.
Aggravated battery with a firearm at Williams and Pixley streets.
VERMILION COUNTY
Monday, July 27:
Burglary in the 400 block of East North Street, Ridge Farm.
Unlawful use of a weapon at Casey's, 201 N. Main St., Fairmount.
Burglary in the 600 block of Crestwood Street, Tilton.
Identity theft in the 200 block of West South Street, Bismarck.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Wilson Street, Potomac.
Trespass to an automobile, theft in the 300 block of East and West Penn Street and 400 block of South Market Street, Hoopeston. An investigation continues.
Tuesday, July 28:
Possession of a controlled substance at West Ross Lane and Kingsdale Avenue, Tilton.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
July 27, 4:09 p.m. — At East Main Street and Bowman Avenue involving Carlos M. Harris and Brianna S. Williams, both of Danville. Harris was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to yield while turning left.
July 27, 4:20 p.m. — At Robinson and West Woodbury streets involving Brad L. Wesley of Danville and Charlie J. Varner of Westville. Wesley was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign.
July 26, 9:54 p.m. — At East Hegeler Lane and Lawndale Drive involving Scotty C. Goodrow of Crawfordsville, Ind. and Christina E. Trussel of Danville. Goodrow was ticketed for failure to yield at a private road or drive.
