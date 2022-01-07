Incidents reported to police include:
TUESDAY, JAN . 4:
9:30, theft, 000 block of North Vermilion Street.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5:
7:06 a.m., death investigation at undisclosed location.
9:57 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Avenue C.
10:53 a.m., retail thefts, 4000 block of N. Vermilion Street.
9:12 a.m., theft, 000 block of East Main.
11:56 a.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion.
2:38 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
5 p.m., fraud, 600 block of N. Collett Street.
4:53 p.m., theft of a firearm in Tilton, 1700 block of King Street.
5:18 p.m., criminal damage to property in Rankin, 200 block of South Guthrie Street.
8:32 p.m., disorderly conduct, 100 block of West Woodbury Street.
10:03 p.m., injury accident, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.
10:03 p.m., aggravated fleeing, North Vermilion Street and Shady Lane.
10:58 p.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Illinois Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 6:
1:29 a.m., obstruction of justice in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Taylor Street.
1:53 a.m., domestic dispute in Catlin, 200 block of North Paris Street.
3:54 a.m., fleeing in Tilton.
11:30 a.m., criminal damage to a vehicle, 21000 block of Denmark Road.
10:29 a.m., theft, 100 block of Iowa Street.
12:50 p.m., disorderly conduct and battery, 1100 block of North Gilbert Street.
12:40 p.m., death investigation at undisclosed location.
1:22 p.m., theft in Rankin, 36000 block of North 370 E Road.
6:19 p.m., shots fired, 200 Stroup Street.
3:26 p.m., disorderly conduct, 000 block of East South Street.
3:38 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Moses Avenue and State Street.
