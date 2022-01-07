Incidents reported to police include:

TUESDAY, JAN . 4:

9:30, theft, 000 block of North Vermilion Street.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5:

7:06 a.m., death investigation at undisclosed location.

9:57 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Avenue C.

10:53 a.m., retail thefts, 4000 block of N. Vermilion Street.

9:12 a.m., theft, 000 block of East Main.

11:56 a.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion.

2:38 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

5 p.m., fraud, 600 block of N. Collett Street.

4:53 p.m., theft of a firearm in Tilton, 1700 block of King Street.

5:18 p.m., criminal damage to property in Rankin, 200 block of South Guthrie Street.

8:32 p.m., disorderly conduct, 100 block of West Woodbury Street.

10:03 p.m., injury accident, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.

10:03 p.m., aggravated fleeing, North Vermilion Street and Shady Lane.

10:58 p.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Illinois Street.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6:

1:29 a.m., obstruction of justice in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Taylor Street.

1:53 a.m., domestic dispute in Catlin, 200 block of North Paris Street.

3:54 a.m., fleeing in Tilton.

11:30 a.m., criminal damage to a vehicle, 21000 block of Denmark Road.

10:29 a.m., theft, 100 block of Iowa Street.

12:50 p.m., disorderly conduct and battery, 1100 block of North Gilbert Street.

12:40 p.m., death investigation at undisclosed location.

1:22 p.m., theft in Rankin, 36000 block of North 370 E Road.

6:19 p.m., shots fired, 200 Stroup Street.

3:26 p.m., disorderly conduct, 000 block of East South Street.

3:38 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Moses Avenue and State Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you