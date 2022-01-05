POLICE REPORTS

Incidents reported to police include:

DANVILLE AND VERMILION COUNTY

MONDAY, JAN. 3:

8:55 a.m., burglary in the 700 block of Harmon Street.

9:33 a.m., theft in Tilton, 100 block of East 5th Street.

9:51 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of Grant Street,

12:10 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Chandler Street.

12:33, death investigation at undisclosed location.

2:20 p.m., disorderly conduct, 000 block of North Vermilion.

3:47 p.m., criminal trespass at undisclosed location.

10:23 p.m. retail theft at undisclosed location.

4:16 p.m., theft, 1200 block of East Main.

7:03 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Hazel streets.

8:45 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, South Sandusky and East Davis streets.

1 p.m., property damage accident, Georgetown Road and Spelter Street.

5:57 a.m., property damage accident, Perrysville Road and Bowman Avenue.

6:44 a.m., property damage accident, 16000 block of E 2750 N. Road.

TUESDAY, JAN . 4:

4:48 a.m., theft by deception in Rossville, 100 block of Chicago Street.

10:15 a.m., theft, 2000 East Voorhees Street.

11:33 a.m., forgery, 000 block of West Newell.

11:57 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

11:07 a.m., disorderly conduct, 2000 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:24 a.m. burglary, 000 block of North Washington.

12:29 p.m., forgery, 400 block of South Gilbert.

1:20 p.m., child pornography at undisclosed location.

1:09 p.m. retail theft, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:31 p.m., aggravated battery and an undisclosed location.

2:40 p.m., fraud, 000 block of Oakwood Avenue.

4:42 p.m., possible explosive device in Westville, 1500 block of South State Street.

3:59 p.m., theft of firearm in Tilton, 1600 block of Monroe Street.

5:45 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 300 block of N. North Street.

6:17 p.m., possession of meth in Tilton, Jefferson and Meyers streets.

4 p.m., domestic battery, 000 block of South Crawford Street.

4:50 p.m., disorderly conduct, 500 block of North Kimball Street.

8 p.m., aggravated battery in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.

7:06 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Logan Avenue.

11:33 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Davis streets.

3:50 p.m., property damage accident in Geo9rgetown, 7000 block of N 1800 E.

7:58 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of East English Street.

