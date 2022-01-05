POLICE REPORTS
Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE AND VERMILION COUNTY
MONDAY, JAN. 3:
8:55 a.m., burglary in the 700 block of Harmon Street.
9:33 a.m., theft in Tilton, 100 block of East 5th Street.
9:51 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of Grant Street,
12:10 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Chandler Street.
12:33, death investigation at undisclosed location.
2:20 p.m., disorderly conduct, 000 block of North Vermilion.
3:47 p.m., criminal trespass at undisclosed location.
10:23 p.m. retail theft at undisclosed location.
4:16 p.m., theft, 1200 block of East Main.
7:03 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Hazel streets.
8:45 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, South Sandusky and East Davis streets.
1 p.m., property damage accident, Georgetown Road and Spelter Street.
5:57 a.m., property damage accident, Perrysville Road and Bowman Avenue.
6:44 a.m., property damage accident, 16000 block of E 2750 N. Road.
TUESDAY, JAN . 4:
4:48 a.m., theft by deception in Rossville, 100 block of Chicago Street.
10:15 a.m., theft, 2000 East Voorhees Street.
11:33 a.m., forgery, 000 block of West Newell.
11:57 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
11:07 a.m., disorderly conduct, 2000 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:24 a.m. burglary, 000 block of North Washington.
12:29 p.m., forgery, 400 block of South Gilbert.
1:20 p.m., child pornography at undisclosed location.
1:09 p.m. retail theft, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:31 p.m., aggravated battery and an undisclosed location.
2:40 p.m., fraud, 000 block of Oakwood Avenue.
4:42 p.m., possible explosive device in Westville, 1500 block of South State Street.
3:59 p.m., theft of firearm in Tilton, 1600 block of Monroe Street.
5:45 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 300 block of N. North Street.
6:17 p.m., possession of meth in Tilton, Jefferson and Meyers streets.
4 p.m., domestic battery, 000 block of South Crawford Street.
4:50 p.m., disorderly conduct, 500 block of North Kimball Street.
8 p.m., aggravated battery in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
7:06 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Logan Avenue.
11:33 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Davis streets.
3:50 p.m., property damage accident in Geo9rgetown, 7000 block of N 1800 E.
7:58 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of East English Street.
