Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

FRIDAY, JAN. 28:

8:03 a.m., domestic dispute in Bismarck, Crystal Lane.

9:16 a.m., burglary in Westville, 400 block of North State Street.

11:39 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 11000 block of N 1800 East Road.

12:43 p.m., theft, 2000 bock of North Vermilion.

1:26 p.m., deceptive practice, East Newell Street.

1:36 p.m., theft in Tilton, 200 South H Street.

12:15 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, South State Street.

1:18 p.m., injury accident in Tilton, Southgate and Georgetown Road.

3:21 p.m., disorderly conduct and assault in Oakwood, 200 block of Covert Drive.

5:56 p.m., harassment, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:37 p.m., criminal damage and battery, Tillman Avenue.

5:43 p.m., injury accident, Henderson Street.

4:32 p.m., property damage accident, East North Street.

4:23 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Porter Street.

4:44 p.m., property damage accident, Hungry Hollow Road and N 1470 E Road.

9:44 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Lewis Lane.

4:11 p.m., battery, Tillman Avenue.

11:55 p.m., aggravate unauthorized use of weapon and driving with suspended license, North Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29:

1:40 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Griffin Street.

10:41 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:38 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of James Place.

7:21 a.m., burglary in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.

5:50 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of North Bowman.

5:23 a.m., domestic dispute in Georgetown, 15000 block of E 580 North Road.

1:27 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 SHeridan Street.

1:52 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of Section Street.

1:21 p.m., theft, East Main Street.

3:36 p.m., domestic dispute, 4100 block of North Vermilion.

5:20 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:06 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Perrysville Avenue.

9:03 p.m., domestic dispute, 900 block of Cunningham Avenue.

1:59 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and Schulz streets.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30:

1:04 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

4:58 a.m., burglary and criminal damage, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

