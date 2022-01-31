Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
FRIDAY, JAN. 28:
8:03 a.m., domestic dispute in Bismarck, Crystal Lane.
9:16 a.m., burglary in Westville, 400 block of North State Street.
11:39 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 11000 block of N 1800 East Road.
12:43 p.m., theft, 2000 bock of North Vermilion.
1:26 p.m., deceptive practice, East Newell Street.
1:36 p.m., theft in Tilton, 200 South H Street.
12:15 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, South State Street.
1:18 p.m., injury accident in Tilton, Southgate and Georgetown Road.
3:21 p.m., disorderly conduct and assault in Oakwood, 200 block of Covert Drive.
5:56 p.m., harassment, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:37 p.m., criminal damage and battery, Tillman Avenue.
5:43 p.m., injury accident, Henderson Street.
4:32 p.m., property damage accident, East North Street.
4:23 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Porter Street.
4:44 p.m., property damage accident, Hungry Hollow Road and N 1470 E Road.
9:44 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Lewis Lane.
4:11 p.m., battery, Tillman Avenue.
11:55 p.m., aggravate unauthorized use of weapon and driving with suspended license, North Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29:
1:40 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Griffin Street.
10:41 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:38 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of James Place.
7:21 a.m., burglary in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.
5:50 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of North Bowman.
5:23 a.m., domestic dispute in Georgetown, 15000 block of E 580 North Road.
1:27 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 SHeridan Street.
1:52 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of Section Street.
1:21 p.m., theft, East Main Street.
3:36 p.m., domestic dispute, 4100 block of North Vermilion.
5:20 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:06 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Perrysville Avenue.
9:03 p.m., domestic dispute, 900 block of Cunningham Avenue.
1:59 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and Schulz streets.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30:
1:04 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
4:58 a.m., burglary and criminal damage, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
