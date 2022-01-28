Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26:

7:15 a.m., theft of an abandoned motor vehicle, North State Street.

7:20 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Street and Bowman Avenue.

7:24 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of Bayview Drive.

7:10 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Sherman Street.

8:06, property damage accident, 200 block of Avenue C.

9:09 a.m., burglary to a vehicle, 100 block of South Crawford Street.

10:29 a.m., burglary and retail theft of fuel, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.

Noon, theft, 500 block of West Madison Street.

12:31 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Bowman Avenue.

2:14 p.m., battery, 100 block of North Jackson Street.

2:25 p.m., unlawful restraint, 300 block of East Fairchild Street.

2:37 p.m., residential burglary in Ridge Farm, 17000 block of E 200 N.

6:37 p.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

4:50 p.m., stolen vehicle in Hoopeston, 300 block of Orange Street.

4:57 p.m., disorderly conduct, 800 block of Franklin Street.

5:03 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 100 block of North Sandusky Street.

5:37 p.m., battery in Catlin, 11000 block of East Catlin and Homer Road.

6:34 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of McKinley Street.

6:43 p.m., violation of protective order in Rossville, 35000 block of N 900 E.

7:01 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and 3680 N.

8:40 p.m., domestic dispute in Rossville, 300 block of North Church.

10:18 p.m., harassment, 400 block of Anderson Street.

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

12:31 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Vermilion Street.

9 a.m., stolen vehicle, 900 block of North Jackson Street.

10:58 a.m., forgery, 1400 block of Robinson Street.

11:04 a.m., burglary and criminal damage, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

2:43 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

2:12 p.m., attempted robbery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:47 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of North Beard.

4:04 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of North Jackson Street.

4:36 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:57 p.m., credit card fraud, Tennessee Avenue.

9:23 p.m., domestic battery, Vance Lane.

9:37 p.m., possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

FRIDAY, JAN. 28:

2:16 a.m., possession of cannabis, Fairchild and Franklin streets.

12:43 a.m., property damage accident, 2000 block of East Main Street.

