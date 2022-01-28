Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26:
7:15 a.m., theft of an abandoned motor vehicle, North State Street.
7:20 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Street and Bowman Avenue.
7:24 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of Bayview Drive.
7:10 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Sherman Street.
8:06, property damage accident, 200 block of Avenue C.
9:09 a.m., burglary to a vehicle, 100 block of South Crawford Street.
10:29 a.m., burglary and retail theft of fuel, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.
Noon, theft, 500 block of West Madison Street.
12:31 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
2:14 p.m., battery, 100 block of North Jackson Street.
2:25 p.m., unlawful restraint, 300 block of East Fairchild Street.
2:37 p.m., residential burglary in Ridge Farm, 17000 block of E 200 N.
6:37 p.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
4:50 p.m., stolen vehicle in Hoopeston, 300 block of Orange Street.
4:57 p.m., disorderly conduct, 800 block of Franklin Street.
5:03 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 100 block of North Sandusky Street.
5:37 p.m., battery in Catlin, 11000 block of East Catlin and Homer Road.
6:34 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of McKinley Street.
6:43 p.m., violation of protective order in Rossville, 35000 block of N 900 E.
7:01 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and 3680 N.
8:40 p.m., domestic dispute in Rossville, 300 block of North Church.
10:18 p.m., harassment, 400 block of Anderson Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
12:31 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Vermilion Street.
9 a.m., stolen vehicle, 900 block of North Jackson Street.
10:58 a.m., forgery, 1400 block of Robinson Street.
11:04 a.m., burglary and criminal damage, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
2:43 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
2:12 p.m., attempted robbery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:47 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of North Beard.
4:04 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of North Jackson Street.
4:36 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:57 p.m., credit card fraud, Tennessee Avenue.
9:23 p.m., domestic battery, Vance Lane.
9:37 p.m., possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
FRIDAY, JAN. 28:
2:16 a.m., possession of cannabis, Fairchild and Franklin streets.
12:43 a.m., property damage accident, 2000 block of East Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.