Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
MONDAY, JAN. 24:
4 a.m., burglary in Rossville, 700 block of Chicago.
7:11 a.m., injury accident, East Voorhees Street and East Road. First crash at location.
7:11 a.m., injury accident, East Voorhees and East Road, second crash at location.
7:40 a.m., vehicle theft in Rossville, 100 block of East Attica Street.
10:10 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and 2750 North.
11:34 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Bahls Street.
12:27 p.m., theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
4:16 p.m., motor vehicle theft,, U.S. 150 and Avenue G.
4:54 p.m., disorderly conduct in Tilton, 1600 Georgetown Road.
5:35 p.m., burglary and criminal damage in Westville, 17000 block of Clingan Lane.
6:15 p.m., theft in Fithian, 100 block of North Adams.
3:38 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Henning Street.
8:55 p.m., shots fired, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
8:41 p.m., theft, 100 block of Avenue D.
3:12 p.m., theft, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:22 p.m., theft, 400 block of Avenue E.
8:45 p.m., aggravated and unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon, 700 block of West Elm Street.
11:47 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of East Davis Street.
6:46 p.m., hit and run property damage accident, Franklin and Seminary streets.
TUESDAY, JAN. 25:
7:57 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of South State.
8:16 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 150 and Jones Road.
8:34 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:57 a.m., burglary in Armstrong, East and North roads.
9:40 a.m., possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
11:54 a.m., theft of lost or mislaid property, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
12:43 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.
8:33 a.m., theft, 1700 North Bowman Avenue.
11:17 a.m., aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
1:04 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Arlington Drive.
12:29 p.m., disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Martin Street.
3:37 p.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:28 p.m., battery in Georgetown, North Main and East 14th streets.
6:06 p.m., fraud, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
8:43 p.m., theft, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:10 p.m., death investigation at undisclosed location.
3:39 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Harrison Street.
4:51 p.m., property damage accident, 1700 block of North Logan.
9 p.m., property damage accident hit and run, Utah and Delaware streets.
4:58 p.m., theft, 200 block of Independence Drive.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26:
1:59 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 Lape Street.
3:38 a.m., domestic battery in Allerton, 400 block of North Vermilion Avenue.
1:05 a.m., domestic disturbance in Fairmount, 200 block of West Front Street.
6:19 a.m., ID theft, 20000 block of West Union Road.
5:46 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
