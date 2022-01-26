Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

MONDAY, JAN. 24:

4 a.m., burglary in Rossville, 700 block of Chicago.

7:11 a.m., injury accident, East Voorhees Street and East Road. First crash at location.

7:11 a.m., injury accident, East Voorhees and East Road, second crash at location.

7:40 a.m., vehicle theft in Rossville, 100 block of East Attica Street.

10:10 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and 2750 North.

11:34 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Bahls Street.

12:27 p.m., theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

4:16 p.m., motor vehicle theft,, U.S. 150 and Avenue G.

4:54 p.m., disorderly conduct in Tilton, 1600 Georgetown Road.

5:35 p.m., burglary and criminal damage in Westville, 17000 block of Clingan Lane.

6:15 p.m., theft in Fithian, 100 block of North Adams.

3:38 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Henning Street.

8:55 p.m., shots fired, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.

8:41 p.m., theft, 100 block of Avenue D.

3:12 p.m., theft, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:22 p.m., theft, 400 block of Avenue E.

8:45 p.m., aggravated and unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon, 700 block of West Elm Street.

11:47 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of East Davis Street.

6:46 p.m., hit and run property damage accident, Franklin and Seminary streets.

TUESDAY, JAN. 25:

7:57 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of South State.

8:16 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 150 and Jones Road.

8:34 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:57 a.m., burglary in Armstrong, East and North roads.

9:40 a.m., possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, 300 block of Bradley Lane.

11:54 a.m., theft of lost or mislaid property, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

12:43 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.

8:33 a.m., theft, 1700 North Bowman Avenue.

11:17 a.m., aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

1:04 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Arlington Drive.

12:29 p.m., disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Martin Street.

3:37 p.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

5:28 p.m., battery in Georgetown, North Main and East 14th streets.

6:06 p.m., fraud, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

8:43 p.m., theft, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:10 p.m., death investigation at undisclosed location.

3:39 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Harrison Street.

4:51 p.m., property damage accident, 1700 block of North Logan.

9 p.m., property damage accident hit and run, Utah and Delaware streets.

4:58 p.m., theft, 200 block of Independence Drive.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26:

1:59 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 Lape Street.

3:38 a.m., domestic battery in Allerton, 400 block of North Vermilion Avenue.

1:05 a.m., domestic disturbance in Fairmount, 200 block of West Front Street.

6:19 a.m., ID theft, 20000 block of West Union Road.

5:46 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

