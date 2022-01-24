Incidents reported to police include:

FRIDAY, JAN. 21:

5:42 a.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

12:24 a.m., noise complaint, 1000 block of North Vermilion.

2:02 a.m., fleeing police, East Fairchild Street.

9:07 a.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Urban Drive.

11:07 a.m., fraud, 200 block of Edwards Street.

12:05 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

1:20 p.m., theft, 200 South Bowman Avenue.

1:55 p.m., retail theft, 500 North Gilbert Street.

4:06 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Johnson Street.

1:42 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of North Beard Street.

6:58 p.m., prowler, 1000 block of Glenwood Street.

7:47 p.m., disorderly conduct and criminal damage, 800 block of Commercial Street.

8:58 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Griffin Street.

11:04 p.m., battery, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.

10:03 p.m., home invasion, 1700 block of Glenwood Drive.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22:

12:29 a.m., domestic disturbance, 2000 block of Liberty Street.

2:03 a.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Tilman Avenue.

2:31 a.m., property damage accident, 500 South Gilbert.

5:42 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

6:57, theft of motor vehicle in Catlin, 300 block of North Sandusky Street.

7:15 a.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Tilman.

10:15 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Williams Street.

1:22 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Bowman.

1:14 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 bock of Chandler.

12:21 p.m., injury accident, East Main Street and Bowman Avenue.

1:18 p.m., injury accident, Seminary Street and Bowman Avenue.

1:44 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:55 p.m., disorderly conduct, North Alexander Street.

6:01 p.m., possession of meth in Hoopeston, 1000 block of West Main.

7:23 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

7:19 p.m., property damage accident, West Voorhees and North Franklin Street.

9:48 p.m., domestic battery, Schultz Street.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23:

12:18 a.m., disorderly conduct in Tilton on Greenwood Cemetery Road and East Ross Lane.

12:27 a.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 300 block of Dale Street.

12:46 a.m., burglary and theft, 900 block of Shasta Drive.

1:30 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Redden Court.

12:49 a.m., criminal trespass in Ridge Farm, West Owen Street.

5:13 a.m., criminal damage to property, 500 block of Sherman Street.

4:15 a.m., home invasion, 800 block of East South Street.

2:31 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you