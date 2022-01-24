Incidents reported to police include:
FRIDAY, JAN. 21:
5:42 a.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
12:24 a.m., noise complaint, 1000 block of North Vermilion.
2:02 a.m., fleeing police, East Fairchild Street.
9:07 a.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Urban Drive.
11:07 a.m., fraud, 200 block of Edwards Street.
12:05 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
1:20 p.m., theft, 200 South Bowman Avenue.
1:55 p.m., retail theft, 500 North Gilbert Street.
4:06 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Johnson Street.
1:42 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of North Beard Street.
6:58 p.m., prowler, 1000 block of Glenwood Street.
7:47 p.m., disorderly conduct and criminal damage, 800 block of Commercial Street.
8:58 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Griffin Street.
11:04 p.m., battery, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:03 p.m., home invasion, 1700 block of Glenwood Drive.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22:
12:29 a.m., domestic disturbance, 2000 block of Liberty Street.
2:03 a.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Tilman Avenue.
2:31 a.m., property damage accident, 500 South Gilbert.
5:42 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
6:57, theft of motor vehicle in Catlin, 300 block of North Sandusky Street.
7:15 a.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Tilman.
10:15 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Williams Street.
1:22 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Bowman.
1:14 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 bock of Chandler.
12:21 p.m., injury accident, East Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
1:18 p.m., injury accident, Seminary Street and Bowman Avenue.
1:44 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:55 p.m., disorderly conduct, North Alexander Street.
6:01 p.m., possession of meth in Hoopeston, 1000 block of West Main.
7:23 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
7:19 p.m., property damage accident, West Voorhees and North Franklin Street.
9:48 p.m., domestic battery, Schultz Street.
SUNDAY, JAN. 23:
12:18 a.m., disorderly conduct in Tilton on Greenwood Cemetery Road and East Ross Lane.
12:27 a.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 300 block of Dale Street.
12:46 a.m., burglary and theft, 900 block of Shasta Drive.
1:30 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Redden Court.
12:49 a.m., criminal trespass in Ridge Farm, West Owen Street.
5:13 a.m., criminal damage to property, 500 block of Sherman Street.
4:15 a.m., home invasion, 800 block of East South Street.
2:31 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
