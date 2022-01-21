Incidents reported to police include:

WEDNESDAY, JAN 19:

10:01 a.m., credit card fraud in Rossville, 700 block of South Chicago.

6:45 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Walnut streets.

11:04 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Vermilion streets.

4:55 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 920 E and Catlin-Homer Road.

2:22 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 9000 block of Camp Drake Road.

6:32 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

10:46 p.m., domestic battery, 3400 block of East Voorhees Street.

9:59 p.m., disorderly conduct in Tilton, 1300 block of Hodge.

THURSDAY, JAN. 20:

1:40 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Shangri La Road and North Road.

2:13 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Lynch Road, Red Roof Inn.

10:23 a.m., theft, 3700 block of North Vermilion.

9:10 a.m., theft, 15000 block of E 2750 North Road.

10:37 a.m., armed robbery, 700 block of Sherman Street.

1:53 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 East Voorhees Street.

11:43 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:35 p.m., hit and run accident, East Main and Washington streets.

6:47 p.m., injury accident in Bismarck, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:37 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21:

12:24 a.m., noise complaint, 1000 block of North Vermilion.

2:02 a.m., fleeing police, East Fairchild Street.

