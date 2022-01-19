Incidents reported to police include:
MONDAY, JAN. 16:
7:20 a.m., theft, 1100 block of North Kimball (Trigard).
8:58 a.m., theft, burglary, 400 block of Poland Road.
11:06 a.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Lake Street.
1:39 p.m. Burglary, 000 block of Cunningham Street.
2:39 p.m., battery, 2600 block of Cannon Street.
3:18 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Holiday Drive.
5:41 p.m., battery, 2000 block of East Main Street.
7:37 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1100 block of Fowler Street.
6:15 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Boiling Springs Road.
11:31 p.m., criminal damage in Potomac, 100 block of West State Street.
4:23 p.m., forgery in Oakwood, 400 block of North Oakwood Street.
TUESDAY, JAN. 18:
12:34 a.m., accident in Oakwood-Pilot Travel Center.
6:39 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 6000 block of Illinois 1.
7:51 a.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of West Williams Street.
9:07 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Lake Street.
8:10 a.m., burglary in Rankin, 100 block of South Main Street.
9:40 a.m., burglary in Rankin, 100 block of West Third Street.
11:38 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
12:47 p.m., burglary to a vehicle in Bismarck, 200 block of East Holloway.
1:13 p.m., theft, 1200 block of North Walnut.
3:22 p.m., domestic disturbance, Dalle Drive.
7:41 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Beard.
5:56 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 500 East Main Street.
7:07 p.m., burglary, 400 block of Sheridan.
10:49 p.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of North Jackson.
10:17 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
11:15 p.m., resisting arrest in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.
WEDNESDAY, JAN 19:
12:48 a.m., domestic dispute, 100 block of Arlington Avenue.
