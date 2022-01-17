Incidents reported to police include:
FRIDAY, JAN. 14:
8:14 a.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of Lape Street.
10:25 a.m., fraud at an undisclosed location.
12:09 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 200 block of North 9th Avenue.
8:48 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.
12:98 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road in 2100 block.
2:32 p.m., injury accident, Vermilion Street and Shady Lane.
5:27 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and North 840 E Road.
8:50 p.m., personal injury accident, Buchanan and Commercial streets.
2:12 p.m., stolen vehicle, 500 block of Vermilion Street.
5:04 p.m., forgery, 000 block of East South Street.
6:44 p.m., criminal trespassing, 900 block of Lewis Lane.
8:18 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street (Village Mall).
8:31 p.m., armed robbery, 1500 block of North Bowman (Sharks Grill).
10:34 p.m., vandalism in Sidell, E 600 N Road and N 300 E Road.
7:56 p.m., harassment in Fithian, 200 block of West Washington Street.
8:58 p.m., unlawful display of a forearm in Tilton, 300 block of E Ross Lane.
11:46 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1500 block of Meitzler Street.
SATURDAY, JAN. 15:
12:31 a.m., resisting arrest, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, assault and threatening a police officer, 900 block of Robinson Street.
12:44 a.m., theft in Tilton, 700 block of Brentwood Street.
1:48 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
1:45 a.m., harassment, 600 block of Sherman Street.
8:48 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:15 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm at an undisclosed location.
11:34 a.m., theft, 100 block of Fairweight Street.
11:10 a.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
11:20 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of West Main Street.
12:08 p.m., theft of vehicle, 000 block of North Alexander Street.
1:12 p.m., fraud in Oakwood, undisclosed location
8:25 a.m., property damage accident, Franklin and Center streets.
11:14 a.m., property damage accident, Lynch Road and East Main Street.
10:43 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion (Lowes).
12:36 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of West Fairchild Street (Carle Clinic).
5:32 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, Forest Park Drive.
6:37 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of North Beard Street.
7:57 p.m., criminal damage, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
8:42 p.m., domestic battery, East Main and Washington streets. Multiple arrests.
7:44 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
8:16 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block Clements Street.
7:19 p.m., injury accident in Alvin, N 1800 E Road and Illinois 119.
7:52 p.m., property damage accident, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:23 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Williams and Crawford streets.
9:13 p.m., criminal sexual assault at undisclosed location.
11:34 p.m., harassment by telephone, 800 Commercial Street.
10:53 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated battery, 1300 block of Hodge Street.
11:25, p.m., criminal trespass in Georgetown, 15000 block of College Avenue.
10:08 p.m., armed violence, 2300 block of North Vermilion.
SUNDAY, JAN. 16:
5:36 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Harmon Street.
