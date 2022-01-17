Incidents reported to police include:

FRIDAY, JAN. 14:

8:14 a.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of Lape Street.

10:25 a.m., fraud at an undisclosed location.

12:09 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 200 block of North 9th Avenue.

8:48 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.

12:98 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road in 2100 block.

2:32 p.m., injury accident, Vermilion Street and Shady Lane.

5:27 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and North 840 E Road.

8:50 p.m., personal injury accident, Buchanan and Commercial streets.

2:12 p.m., stolen vehicle, 500 block of Vermilion Street.

5:04 p.m., forgery, 000 block of East South Street.

6:44 p.m., criminal trespassing, 900 block of Lewis Lane.

8:18 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street (Village Mall).

8:31 p.m., armed robbery, 1500 block of North Bowman (Sharks Grill).

10:34 p.m., vandalism in Sidell, E 600 N Road and N 300 E Road.

7:56 p.m., harassment in Fithian, 200 block of West Washington Street.

8:58 p.m., unlawful display of a forearm in Tilton, 300 block of E Ross Lane.

11:46 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1500 block of Meitzler Street.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15:

12:31 a.m., resisting arrest, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, assault and threatening a police officer, 900 block of Robinson Street.

12:44 a.m., theft in Tilton, 700 block of Brentwood Street.

1:48 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

1:45 a.m., harassment, 600 block of Sherman Street.

8:48 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:15 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm at an undisclosed location.

11:34 a.m., theft, 100 block of Fairweight Street.

11:10 a.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

11:20 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of West Main Street.

12:08 p.m., theft of vehicle, 000 block of North Alexander Street.

1:12 p.m., fraud in Oakwood, undisclosed location

8:25 a.m., property damage accident, Franklin and Center streets.

11:14 a.m., property damage accident, Lynch Road and East Main Street.

10:43 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion (Lowes).

12:36 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of West Fairchild Street (Carle Clinic).

5:32 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, Forest Park Drive.

6:37 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of North Beard Street.

7:57 p.m., criminal damage, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

8:42 p.m., domestic battery, East Main and Washington streets. Multiple arrests.

7:44 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.

8:16 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block Clements Street.

7:19 p.m., injury accident in Alvin, N 1800 E Road and Illinois 119.

7:52 p.m., property damage accident, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:23 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Williams and Crawford streets.

9:13 p.m., criminal sexual assault at undisclosed location.

11:34 p.m., harassment by telephone, 800 Commercial Street.

10:53 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated battery, 1300 block of Hodge Street.

11:25, p.m., criminal trespass in Georgetown, 15000 block of College Avenue.

10:08 p.m., armed violence, 2300 block of North Vermilion.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16:

5:36 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Harmon Street.

