Incidents reported to police include:

MONDAY, JAN. 10:

5:58 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm at an undisclosed location.

10:38 p.m., burglary, 20000 block of West Union Road.

8:53 p.m., property damage accident, Newell and Northview.

6:28 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:53 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Jackson streets.

TUESDAY, JAN. 11:

12:46 a.m., theft, 200 block of South State Street.

1:40 a.m., domestic dispute, 24000 block of State Route 1.

10:27 a.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert6 and 14th Street.

12:18 p.m., forgery, East South Street.

1:35 p.m., criminal damage, North Gilbert Street.

1:30 p.m., theft, 800 block of Voorhees Street.

12:54 p.m., burglary, 800 block of West Williams Street.

12:40 p.m., theft and criminal trespass in Henning, East Wilson Street.

6:44 p.m., possession of meth in Tilton, West 16th and Mietzler streets.

6:43 p.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 200 block of South H Street.

7:04 p.m., residential burglary in Rankin, 200 block of East 4th Avenue.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12:

6:49 a.m., property damage accident, Shake Rag Road and North Street.

12:29 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of Logan Avenue.

1:50 a.m., theft in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.

3:32 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Lynch Drive.

4:19 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

8:45 a.m., stolen vehicle in Tilton, 99 block of Glendale.

8:34 a.m., fraud, 19000 block of Henning Road.

1 p.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of South Walnut Street.

8:21 p.m., fraud in Rankin, 36000 block of North 370 E. Road.

1:06 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm in the 000 block of North California Avenue.

1:02 p.m., criminal sexual assault at na undisclosed location.

12:59 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Edwards Street.

2:17 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Seminary Street.

12:20 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:25 p.m., battery, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:21 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Sherman Street.

7:23 p.m., theft, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.

7:16 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 800 block of North Franklin Street.

4:57 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.

9:15 p.m., possession of a controlled substance in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

5:30 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

7:23 p.m., burglary in Hoopeston, 900 block of West Main Street.

11:53 p.m., criminal trespass, 000 block of Country Club Drive.

7:07 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

7:11 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13:

1:04 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Collett Street.

2:36 a.m., disorderly conduct, 200 block of North Walnut Street.

5:37 a.m., possession of meth, Walnut and Seminary streets.

7:57 a.m., stolen vehicle, North Alexander Street.

8:03 a.m., criminal damage, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:22 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:25 a.m., fraud, 1000 block of East Main Street.

9:56 a.m., residential burglary, 000 block of South Alexander Street.

4:07 p.m., domestic battery, 000 block of Vance Lane.

4:54, criminal trespass, 700 block of Sherman Street.

6:26 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Warrington Street.

6:28 p.m., criminal trespass in Sidell, Main and North Orr streets.

7:20 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, Tennessee and Main streets.

8:16 p.m., theft, 100 block of Buchanan Street.

5:57 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual battery at an undisclosed location.

10:27 p.m., domestic battery in Catlin, 300 block of Bryan Avenue.

10:46 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm at an undisclosed location.

6:36 a.m., property damage accident, Poland Road and East Road.

1:39 p.m., property damage accident, 000 block of West Main.

3:24 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Heritage Trace.

6:57 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 3000 block of N 1800 E.

9:51 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Olivet Road and Illinois Avenue.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14:

3:48 a.m., resisting arrest, meth possession, 19000 block of Kemper Avenue.

