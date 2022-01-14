Incidents reported to police include:
MONDAY, JAN. 10:
5:58 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm at an undisclosed location.
10:38 p.m., burglary, 20000 block of West Union Road.
8:53 p.m., property damage accident, Newell and Northview.
6:28 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:53 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Jackson streets.
TUESDAY, JAN. 11:
12:46 a.m., theft, 200 block of South State Street.
1:40 a.m., domestic dispute, 24000 block of State Route 1.
10:27 a.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert6 and 14th Street.
12:18 p.m., forgery, East South Street.
1:35 p.m., criminal damage, North Gilbert Street.
1:30 p.m., theft, 800 block of Voorhees Street.
12:54 p.m., burglary, 800 block of West Williams Street.
12:40 p.m., theft and criminal trespass in Henning, East Wilson Street.
6:44 p.m., possession of meth in Tilton, West 16th and Mietzler streets.
6:43 p.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 200 block of South H Street.
7:04 p.m., residential burglary in Rankin, 200 block of East 4th Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12:
6:49 a.m., property damage accident, Shake Rag Road and North Street.
12:29 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of Logan Avenue.
1:50 a.m., theft in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.
3:32 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
4:19 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
8:45 a.m., stolen vehicle in Tilton, 99 block of Glendale.
8:34 a.m., fraud, 19000 block of Henning Road.
1 p.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
8:21 p.m., fraud in Rankin, 36000 block of North 370 E. Road.
1:06 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm in the 000 block of North California Avenue.
1:02 p.m., criminal sexual assault at na undisclosed location.
12:59 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Edwards Street.
2:17 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Seminary Street.
12:20 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:25 p.m., battery, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:21 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Sherman Street.
7:23 p.m., theft, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
7:16 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 800 block of North Franklin Street.
4:57 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.
9:15 p.m., possession of a controlled substance in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
5:30 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
7:23 p.m., burglary in Hoopeston, 900 block of West Main Street.
11:53 p.m., criminal trespass, 000 block of Country Club Drive.
7:07 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
7:11 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 13:
1:04 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Collett Street.
2:36 a.m., disorderly conduct, 200 block of North Walnut Street.
5:37 a.m., possession of meth, Walnut and Seminary streets.
7:57 a.m., stolen vehicle, North Alexander Street.
8:03 a.m., criminal damage, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:22 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:25 a.m., fraud, 1000 block of East Main Street.
9:56 a.m., residential burglary, 000 block of South Alexander Street.
4:07 p.m., domestic battery, 000 block of Vance Lane.
4:54, criminal trespass, 700 block of Sherman Street.
6:26 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Warrington Street.
6:28 p.m., criminal trespass in Sidell, Main and North Orr streets.
7:20 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, Tennessee and Main streets.
8:16 p.m., theft, 100 block of Buchanan Street.
5:57 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual battery at an undisclosed location.
10:27 p.m., domestic battery in Catlin, 300 block of Bryan Avenue.
10:46 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm at an undisclosed location.
6:36 a.m., property damage accident, Poland Road and East Road.
1:39 p.m., property damage accident, 000 block of West Main.
3:24 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Heritage Trace.
6:57 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 3000 block of N 1800 E.
9:51 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Olivet Road and Illinois Avenue.
FRIDAY, JAN. 14:
3:48 a.m., resisting arrest, meth possession, 19000 block of Kemper Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.