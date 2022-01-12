Incidents reported to police include:

MONDAY, JAN. 10:

9:40 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Eastgate Street.

12:37 p.m., theft in Fairmont, 200 block of Front Street.

12:28 p.m., forgery in Westville, 100 block of East Main Street.

11:20 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Florida Street.

2:46 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

4:05 p.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Woodbury Street.

5:58 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm at an undisclosed location.

10:38 p.m., burglary, 20000 block of West Union Road.

8:53 p.m., property damage accident, Newell and Northview.

6:28 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:53 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Jackson streets.

TUESDAY, JAN. 11:

12:46 a.m., theft, 200 block of South State Street.

1:40 a.m., domestic dispute, 24000 block of State Route 1.

10:27 a.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert6 and 14th Street.

12:18 p.m., forgery, East South Street.

1:35 p.m., criminal damage, North Gilbert Street.

1:30 p.m., theft, 800 block of Voorhees Street.

12:54 p.m., burglary, 800 block of West Williams Street.

12:40 p.m., theft and criminal trespass in Henning, East Wilson Street.

6:44 p.m., possession of meth in Tilton, West 16th and Mietzler streets.

6:43 p.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 200 block of South H Street.

7:04 p.m., residential burglary in Rankin, 200 block of East 4th Avenue.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12:

12:29 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of Logan Avenue.

1:50 a.m., theft in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.

3:32 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Lynch Drive.

4:19 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

