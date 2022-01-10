Incidents reported to police include:
FRIDAY, JAN. 7:
12:42 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Kimball Street.
2:35 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Voorhees.
3:23 p.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees and Martin Street.
3:56 p.m., domestic battery, 000 block of East South Street.
6:06 p.m., retail theft, 000 block of E West Newell Road
7:46 p.m., fraud, 900 block of Colfac Drive.
7:19 p.m., domestic battery, 1400 block of Edgewood Drive.
5:06 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 1800 block of East/900 North Road.
5:26 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 300 block of Moore Street.
10:04 p.m.. burglary, 1200 block of Marion Street.
10:22 p.m., aggravated discharge of a weapon, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8:
2:33 a.m., domestic battery, Vermilion and Woodbury
3:11 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of Dolbee Drive.
3:14 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue.
5:26 a.m., fleeing the scene of an accident in Tilton, 300 block of Moore Street.
1:58 p.m., property damage accident, East and North roads.
8:51 a.m., fire investigation, 400 block of Oak Street.
8:50 a.m., battery in Oakwood, 200 block of Celebration Court.
12:40 p.m., disorderly conduct, 800 block of East Main Street.
1:16 p.m., criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, 400 block of Sager Street.
10:19 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and N 1530 E Road.
2:52 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, N 1800 E Road and 2550 N. Road.
2:46 p.m., injury accident in Rossville, E 3550 N Road and N 880 E. Road
4:04 p.m., property damage accident, Boiling Springs Road and Whittier Lane.
4:11 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and Poland Street.
4:31 p.m., property damage accident, Parker and Forrest streets.
5:16 p.m., property damage accident, Williams and Pixley streets.
5:18 p.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and Robinson streets.
5:16 p.m., property damage accident, Grant and English streets.
5:30 p.m., property damage accident, 212 mile marker of westbound I-74.
5:48 p.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
6:27 p.m., property damage accident, Fowler and English streets.
2:15 pm., theft in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
3:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:09 p.m., property damage accident, Hegeler Avenue.
11:26 p.m., shots fired, 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
SUNDAY, JAN. 9:
12:13, death investigation at undisclosed location.
1:07 a.m., domestic battery, 16000 block of North Road.
2:41 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan.
6:05 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
8:35 a.m., property damage accident, Hegeler Avenue,
12:15 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, Potomac Collison Road and 2800 North.
12:44 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 16000 block of E 3200 North Road.
1:47 p.m., property damage accident, Customer Place and Southgate Drive.
1:42 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
3:27 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Homer, Vermilion West and 800 N.
4:26 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Ross Lane.
4:35 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 6000 block of N 1800 E.
5:24 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of East Main Street.
5:20 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of East Williams Street.
7:45 p.m., disorderly conduct, 400 block of Sager Street.
3:28 p.m., residential burglary in Rossville, 100 block of West Attica Street.
9:26 p.m., retail theft, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:06 p.m., disorderly conduct/misuse of 911, 300 block of East Madison Street.
11:02 p.m., aggravated battery with firearm, 000 block of South Gilbert.
MONDAY, JAN. 10:
1:55 a.m., domestic battery in Catlin, 100 block of Mapleleaf Drive.
